Broadway Box Office Bounces Ahead Of Christmas – Beetlejuice Digs In, West Side Story Soars

The holidays are here, and with them the hordes of tourists and local spenders that boost Broadway’s box office to eye-watering heights.

While this week was a precursor to the real deluge, it pointed to a massive holiday haul. Grosses were up 5% across the board, as the Rialto’s 34 shows brought in $40.64 million. That’s not quite a record for the frame, but it’s close, and it suggests that the next two weeks may crack their respective ceilings.

It won’t be enough to make up for a down year overall, however. After 2018’s record-breaking run, 2019 is lagging by about $65 million, or 4%. The industry is undergoing something of a market correction, reflected by an underwhelming spring and an unusually large spate of closings over the summer, in total tallying over $100 million in lost investment.

The Broadway League’s yearly tabulations run on a June-June track, bookended roughly by the Tony Awards. So far, the 2019-2020 season is tracking with the calendar year trajectory, running 6.5%, or $70 million, behind its predecessor.

Most of the biggest gains this week came from big musicals. Hamilton, Wicked, and Aladdin alone added more than $1 million to their collective coffers. And the revival of West Side Story seems to have weathered tempestuous backlash over cutting beloved material and casting a dancer, Amar Ramasar, who was fired by the NYC Ballet for sexual misconduct. The revamped production sold out every seat, grossing nearly $1.5 million, despite a blistering report last week about Ramasar and his accusers.

Plays, traditionally, perform less well over holiday frames; all straight plays (minus Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which performs more like a musical) saw declines – some mild, some steep indeed.

What the industry is raging about, however, is Beetlejuice. For those just catching up: Beetlejuice is being evicted from The Winter Garden to make room, ostensibly, for a revival of The Music Man. That show, which has not officially announced its future home yet, is led by Hugh Jackman, one of the most powerful box office draws in the industry.

The rage is mostly from Beetlejuice supporters, who feel who feel The Music Man is bigfooting, pressuring landlords the Shuberts to evict a show that had a rough start but has since made a remarkable turnaround at the box office. (It grossed over $1.4 million this week).

The Shuberts are citing its “stop clause,” which lets them evict tenants if they drop below a certain weekly gross, usually far below the show’s breakeven. Beetlejuice’s worst weeks hovered around $800,000, meaning its weekly costs may be as high as $1 million, if not more – a steep figure, even in this era of inflated budgets. Even if another theater became available, there aren’t many with the seating capacity it needs to meet its weekly nut. And its producers have said any transfer would cost them upwards of $4 million up front.

But the deal was struck months ago – Beetlejuice’s team only leaked the news to the press recently. And at the time of notice, you’d have been hard-pressed to find anyone in the industry who thought Beetlejuice would survive into 2020. The whole situation is a mess. It is extremely unusual for a Broadway landlord to invoke a stop clause. And Music Man’s team, led by EGOT Scott Rudin, risks damaging their reputation, too, as they did last season when they stomped out regional productions of To Kill a Mockingbird.

We’ll see what the ramifications are when The Music Man finally announces its official home.

