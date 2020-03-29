BTS And Lil Uzi Vert Are The Only Artists To Move Half A Million Copies Of Their New Albums In Just Two Weeks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: BTS arrive the ‘2019 Billboard Music Awards’ at MGM Grand Arena on May … [+] 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake is steady at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200, and it holds onto the throne with one of the largest second-week figures in recent memory. The set, which is really two different projects combined into one at this point, is only the second album this year to hit a very special milestone in just its first two weeks of availability.

Both Eternal Atake and BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 have managed to shift at least half a million equivalent units in the U.S. in just the first two weeks they were available. That’s an incredible accomplishment these days, and they took very different paths in making it to that mark.

BTS’s latest chart-topper, their fourth, enjoyed the largest debut of 2020 when it arrived on the Billboard 200. Map of the Soul: 7 opened atop the list with 422,000 equivalent units, with almost 350,000 of those being pure sales. In its second turn on the chart, the second installment of the Map of the Soul series fell from first place to third, but it still moved another 84,000 equivalent units. That’s a huge dip, but it’s not unexpected for a title that experienced such a large start.

In stark contrast, Lil Uzi Vert’s half a million copies were evenly spread out across its two frames atop the Billboard 200. When the surprise release first appeared at No. 1 on the all-genre tally, it did so with 288,000 equivalent copies. That sum included fewer than 10,000 actual sales, as streaming did most of the work pushing the title to the top spot.

In its second frame in charge of the most competitive albums ranking, Eternal Atake managed another 247,000 equivalent copies, pushing it over the half million-mark. The set benefited greatly from the addition of 14 songs onto the still-new album in what was called a deluxe edition, but which essentially served as an album and a mixtape offered together as one item on streaming sites.

It looks like The Weeknd’s After Hours stands a chance at becoming the next title to reach 500,000 copies in two weeks, as it is already headed toward a 400,000-plus debut. Even if slips by 75% in its second frame, it could still pass half a million units shifted, which would put it in the esteemed company of BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake.

Gallery: Forbes Five: Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists 2018 8 images View gallery

Source