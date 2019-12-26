BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, The Beatles Top Official Charts Feats In 2019

BTS gets Official Charts Company award

Official Charts Company

BTS, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and the Beatles achieved the biggest sales successes in 2019, the Official Charts Company revealed today. The British chart also singled out Ed Sheeran and Robbie Williams in what it called its “alternative New Year’s Honors list” of records and sales feats.

BTS: First K-pop chart-topping album. The Koreans’ Map Of The Soul: Persona debuted at N0. 1.

Ariana Grande: Most female-artist streams in a week. Thank U, Next also debuted at No. 1 with 59 million tracks played, breaking Sweetener’s record.

Taylor Swift’s Lover made her the only female act with four chart-topping albums this decade. Swift joins Michael Bublé, One Direction, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs, Eminem and Ed Sheeran with this tally.

The Beatles: longest gap between top albums. Abbey Road returned to No. 1 after 49 years and 252 days.

Billie Eilish: Youngest female act to top chart. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? got to No. 1 when she was 17 years, three months and 18 days.

Ed Sheeran named Official No. 1 Artist Of Decade. He had 12 No. 1s on the album and singles chart between 2010 and 2019 and spent 79 weeks at No. 1.

Lewis Capaldi, 23, named 2019’s breakthrough act. He had the best-selling debut with Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which shifted 607,000 copies to go double platinum.

ABBA: longest-running Top 100 album ever. The 1992 greatest-hits collection Gold passed 900 weeks of chart listing.

Dave: Biggest first week of streams for a rap album. His Mercury Prize-winning debut Psychodrama racked up 23.6 million track streams.

Robbie Williams matches Elvis Presley’s performance. The Christmas Present was the star’s 13th topper, matching The King’s total. The Beatles still hold the record with 15.

Source