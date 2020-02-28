BTS Cancels Concerts In South Korea Due To Coronavirus Scare

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) J-Hope, SUGA, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, V, and Jin of the K-pop … [+] boy band BTS visit the “Today” Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

This past week has been perhaps the greatest in the illustrious career of BTS, the biggest band on the planet right now…but sadly there’s some bad news that’s come with all of the good.

The group’s record label and management company Big Hit shared a statement on their official Twitter account handled by the firm which stated that they have canceled four upcoming concerts. The band’s shows in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the Olympic Stadium have all been called off. The statement made it clear that those who purchased tickets would receive refunds automatically.

The shows, set to be perhaps the biggest and most exciting of their upcoming run, were canceled due to the growing coronavirus epidemic, which has been spreading around the world at an alarming rate. CNN reports that over 2,000 cases have already been noted in South Korea alone, and that number will likely climb in the coming weeks and months.

In the statement, Big Hit shared that the outbreak has “made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April,” and that while the company is optimistic, it must “take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff.”

The Seoul shows were to be a part of BTS’s upcoming Map of the Soul tour, which is hitting several countries in Asia, Europe and the U.S. throughout the spring. No other dates have been canceled at the moment.

BTS’s new album Map of the Soul: 7, the second in the series the tour shares its name with, was released this past Friday, February 21, and it has already become a bestseller all around the world. It’s slated to debut at No. 1 in a number of countries, including the U.S. and U.K., and it set a new record for the largest one-week sales sum in South Korea history.

