BTS, Eminem And The Jonas Brothers: 5 Major Moves On This Week’s U.K. Singles Chart

Eminem is the king of the charts this week in the U.K., as he manages a chart double. That’s impressive, but what’s even more astounding is that he sits at No. 1 on both the songs and albums tallies with debuts, which is a very rare sight. Behind him, a handful of pop and rock groups start new releases inside the top 40, while BTS lands their tenth placement just outside the important region.

Here’s a look at five of the most important moves on this week’s U.K. singles chart.

No. 1 – Eminem – “Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)”

Eminem surprised the world with his new album Music to Be Murdered By, which arrived with absolutely no warning. Because of this, he wasn’t able to promote any of the songs featured on the set properly, but that didn’t matter much when it came to the most popular collaboration on the set.

“Godzilla,” which features late rapper Juice WRLD, opens atop the U.K. songs tally, giving Eminem his tenth leader and his collaborator his first.

Two other cuts from the set, “Those Kinda Nights” with Ed Sheeran and “Darkness” open at Nos. 12 and 17, respectively, giving the hip-hop star a trio of top 20s.

No. 33 – Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

It’s not clear yet whether the Jonas Brothers’ new single “What a Man Gotta Do” is going to be featured on some sort of re-release of the trio’s latest album Happiness Begins (which isn’t even one year old at this point) or if it previews a new full-length, but either way, fans are excited it’s here. The tune opens at No. 33, giving the band their fifth top 40 hit.

No. 35 – The 1975 – “Me & You Together Song”

As they gear up to release their next album Notes on a Conditional Form in April, U.K.-based alternative outfit The 1975 launch their new single “Me & You Together Song” at No. 35, making it the biggest hit from the as-yet-unreleased effort so far. The cut is their ninth to enter the top 40.

No. 46 – BTS – “Black Swan”

The biggest K-pop act in the world (of any genre, to be honest), BTS has no problem reaching charts in a number of territories whenever they have a new single out, though they don’t always climb as high as some fans would like. “Black Swan” is the first song to be shared from their upcoming project Map of the Soul: 7, which hits store shelves next month. The cut is their tenth to chart in the U.K., and it only missed becoming a proper hit (reaching the top 40) by a few spots.

No. 84 – Mac Miller – “Blue World”

Mac Miller’s first posthumous album Circles has only been out for just over a week, but it’s already sent three tracks onto the songs chart, which is a first for the musician. This frame, two album cuts, “Blue World” and “Circles,” debut right next to one another, landing at Nos. 84 and 85, respectively. 40 spots above, previously-released single “Good News” hits No. 45 in its second frame on ranking.

