BTS, Eminem, Mac Miller And Jonas Brothers: 5 Important Moves On This Week’s Hot 100

In a relatively rare occurrence, two different artists occupy at least 10 spots on the Hot 100 this week, and they both do so without combining any hits. Eminem and Mac Miller appear in 12 and 10 rungs, respectively, thanks to the popularity of their new albums.

Aside from those hip-hop stars, BTS return to the chart once again, extending the record (which they already own) as the Korean act with the most placements on the taly.

Here’s a look at five of the most important moves on this week’s Hot 100 singles chart.

No. 3 – Eminem – “Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)”

Eminem and late rapper Juice WRLD score the only new top 10 hit this week with their collaboration “Godzilla,” which quickly becomes another big win for the former and the first posthumous smash for the latter. The most successful track from Eminem’s surprise release Music to Be Murdered By, it is one of a dozen songs from the album that find space on the chart this time around.

Eminem’s 11 other songs on the Hot 100 include: “Darkness” (No. 28), “Those Kinda Nights” with Ed Sheeran (No. 31), “Unacommodating” with Young M.A (No. 36), “You Gon’ Learn” with Royce da 5’9″ and White Gold (No. 52), “Leaving Heaven” with Skylar Grey (No. 61), “Premonition (Intro)” (No. 67), “In Too Deep” (No. 71), “Marsh” (No. 83), “No Regrets” with Don Toliver (No. 84), “Lock It Up” with Anderson .Paak (No. 89) and “Stepdad” (No. 93).

Eminem has now charted 88 songs under that name, while Juice WRLD’s career count rises to 27.

No. 16 – Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

When the Jonas Brothers revealed they had a new single on the way, they didn’t share if it was going to be included on some form of a re-release of their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins or if they had something new in the works…and while it’s still not clear, fans don’t seem to care either way.

The band’s new cut debuts at No. 16 on the Hot 100, thanks in large part to over 40,000 sales (enough to make it the bestselling title in the nation). The song is their fourteenth top 40.

No. 38 – Mac Miller – “Blue World”

Like Eminem several spots above, Mac Miller occupies at least 10% of the Hot 100 this week with the songs featured on his latest album Circles (which itself opens two rungs below Music to Be Murdered By). The rapper nearly doubles his total career count of Hot 100 placements, as he now claims 21 charting titles.

Above “Blue World,” previously-released “Good News” dips just one spot from its No. 17 high. Further down the ranking, the following eight other tracks appear for the first time: “Circles” (No. 48), “Complicated” (No. 63), “Hand Me Downs” (No. 64), “I Can See” (No. 68), “Woods” (No. 75), “Everybody” (No. 80), “Surf” (No. 91) and “That’s On Me” (No. 100).

No. 40 – Camila Cabello – “My Oh My (ft. DaBaby)”

Aside from her collaboration with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita” (which is technically featured on both her new album and his), Cabello’s latest full-length had shockingly failed to produce its own top 40 hit…until now. “My Oh My,” which features rapper DaBaby and which has been climbing the Hot 100 for weeks now, finally breaks into the important region, landing at No. 40.

“My Oh My” is Cabello’s seventh top 40 hit as a soloist and her eleventh overall when including the work she released as a member of Fifth Harmony. DaBaby lands his ninth such success.

No. 57 – BTS – “Black Swan”

The biggest name in K-pop is back with the first song to be released from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, and it easily debuts on the Hot 100 this week, though not as high as previous cuts. “Black Swan” is the band’s eighth to reach the all-genre tally, and it’s now their fifth-highest-charting. The track also opens at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, extending their lead for the most chart-toppers over all other acts to 18.

