BTS Has Tied The Record For The Most Golden Disc Award Wins Ever

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: BTS performs during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan … [+] Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

BTS is undoubtedly the biggest name in K-pop in the world, so the fact that they have a closet full of trophies at home shouldn’t be surprising to anybody who has been following their success. Having said that, the septet hasn’t even been releasing music for a decade, and it’s incredible the heights they’ve reached in a relatively short period of time.

Thanks to a slew of new prizes they collected this past weekend, the band is now tied for perhaps the greatest honor when it comes to one of the South Korean music industry’s biggest award ceremonies.

BTS has now won 20 Golden Disc Awards throughout their years together. If that sounds like a lot of hardware, it is. In fact, only one other act in the field has managed to collect as many, and the two figures are now tied.

Fellow K-pop giants Super Junior, who pushed the style long before BTS was even conceived, have also scored 20 Golden Disc Awards in the decade and a half they’ve been recording and releasing music together

Further highlighting how impressive they are, BTS gathered their 20 trophies in a much shorter span of time than Super Junior. BTS won their first honor in 2014, and they tacked on half a dozen more in 2020. Super Junior was first named a champion at the ceremony hosted in 2006, and they added just one more this time around.

Both groups may be tied for the most Golden Disc Award wins with 20 apiece, but they aren’t likely to hold where they are for long. BTS is rapidly releasing new singles and albums, and while they haven’t delivered anything in 2020 yet, chances are they’ll have something ready to be recognized by the time the 2021 awards roll around. Super Junior may do the same, but at the rate the former is adding to their growing count, it’s tough to say if the latter will be able to keep up and hold onto their record.