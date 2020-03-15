BTS Is The First Group To Score 100 Hits On The World Songs Chart

HONG KONG – DECEMBER 02: BTS arrives at the red carpet during the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards at … [+] AsiaWorld-Expo on December 2, 2016 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Visual China Group via Getty Images

BTS took over several Billboard charts last week as their new album Map of the Soul: 7 and the songs featured on it debuted, but nowhere was their immense popularity displayed for all to see more clearly than on the World Digital Song Sales list. The tally, which ranks the bestselling “world” songs (typically a track performed in a language other than English) was almost entirely owned by the Korean group, and their career count has now grown to historic proportions.

With more than a dozen new charting hits on the World Digital Song Sales chart, BTS has now pushed over 100 tunes onto the list, something that no other Korean act has managed in the history of the tally. In fact, they’re now up to 108 placements, an incredible sum for any musical act on any Billboard chart, especially one that has only been collecting appearances for a few years.

This past week, BTS owned 21 of the 25 spots on the chart, proving that they are by far the most successful group when it comes to the World Digital Song Sales list. The vocal band controlled not just the entire top 10, but Nos. 1 through 18 with their music, and 13 of their 21 successes last time around were debuts, all from Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS is now up to 19 No. 1s and 86 top 10 hits on the World Digital Song Sales chart, and those figures are sure to climb in the coming years. In fact, it might not be long before they reach 20 chart-toppers, and when they have another full-length, they may even pass 100 top 10 smashes, depending on how long the tracklist is (Map of the Soul: 7 featured 15 new songs).

The biggest band on the planet first appeared on the World Digital Song Sales chart in 2013 when “No More Dream” rose as high as No. 14. In 2014 they reached the top 10 for the first time with “Boy In Luv” (not to be confused with their 2019 global smash “Boy with Luv”), which peaked at No. 5. The seven-member vocal outfit snagged their first leader in mid-2016 with “Fire,” and since then, they’ve racked them up in record time.

At the rate BTS is recording and releasing music, and placing most, if not all of their new tracks onto the World Digital Song Sales chart, it’s easy to believe there are more important milestones coming in the not-too-distant future.

Gallery: The World’s 30 Top-Earning Musicians 2018 33 images View gallery

Source