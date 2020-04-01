BTS Lost The Biggest Album Debut Of 2020, But They May Hold Onto Another Important Record

TAIPEI, CHINA – JULY 07: South Korean boy group BTS attend SBS Super Concert on July 7, 2018 in … [+] Taipei, Taiwan of China. (Photo by Unioncom/VCG)

VCG via Getty Images

When BTS released their new album Map of the Soul: 7, it was obvious that it would lead the Billboard 200 the following week. What did end up being surprising when the title was named the champion on the all-genre ranking of the most-consumed full-lengths in the country is the number of units it was able to shift in just seven days.

The project managed 422,000 equivalent units in its first tracking frame, which is a one-week sum not often seen in today’s musical landscape. The set blasted onto the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with the largest debut of the year, and it looked like it was going to hold onto that record for a while…but sadly, that has not turned out to be the case, although the group is still leading the way when it comes to the biggest opening for another piece of music.

The Weeknd’s new album After Hours has just grabbed the title of the largest one-week total for any album in the U.S. this year. The 14-song set begins its time on the chart at No. 1 with 444,000 equivalent units, easily enough to beat BTS’s impressive showing, though the musician behind the new ruling title cannot compare to the K-pop outfit when it comes to single sales.

BTS’s “On,” which served as the lead single from their latest album, only made it to No. 4 on the Hot 100, though that’s still a very important placement for them. The top five smash is now the highest-ranking Korean-language tune from a group and the highest-debuting, and only one track performed in that language, Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” has risen higher (it once stalled at No. 2).

The cut managed its noteworthy debut thanks to 86,000 pure sales, enough to make it another No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart for the band. That sum is the greatest one-week purchase count for a single in the U.S. this year, and it leads by well over 10,000 copies. Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” sits in second place on the list of the largest sales debuts among all singles, with just over 71,000 copies.

BTS currently claims the second-largest album debut of 2020, and they may be pushed down that ranking by the time the year wraps, depending on what else is released…but it’s very possible, and perhaps even likely, that no track will be able to sell more copies in seven days than “On” did when it first arrived. Fans don’t often purchase new cuts like they used to, and very few names could muster that kind of attention and devotion.

“On” may not have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100, but holding onto the title of the largest debut for a single for an entire year is yet another amazing accomplishment held by the biggest band on the planet.

