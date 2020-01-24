BTS Narrowly Miss Charting Another Top 40 Hit In The U.K. With ‘Black Swan’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Kim Tae-hyung and RM of BTS perform on “Good Morning America” on May … [+] 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Whenever BTS has a new song out, there’s a pretty good chance it will land on charts all around the world after its first full tracking week has passed, as fans of the band (of which there are untold millions) rush to stream and purchase whatever the group has turned out. This week, the seven-member vocal group’s new cut narrowly misses breaking into an important region on the U.K. tally, but it still stands as one of the most successful by the K-pop outfit.

BTS’s “Black Swan” debuts at No. 46 on the U.K. singles ranking, which just refreshed once again a short time ago. The track almost became the group’s third top 40-charter, which would certify it as at least a minor hit. Very few Korean-language songs have reached the important region across the pond, so the six-spot difference is a bit disappointing…though that doesn’t mean the tune isn’t still a success.

“Black Swan” is tied as BTS’s fourth-highest-charting song in the U.K., where they have been gaining fans and rising in stature rapidly over the past several years. The cut has matched the peak position of “Mic Drop,” which became something of a breakout single for the band back in 2017, thanks in part to a remixed version by Steve Aoki which featured rapper Desiigner.

Only three cuts from the septet have placed higher on the U.K. singles chart. “Boy With Luv,” which features American pop singer Halsey, rose all the way to No. 13 last year when their album Map of the Soul: Persona debuted. The cut remains their loftiest placement yet.

Behind that tune comes 2018’s “Idol,” which once lifted to No. 21. That song was also powered by a remix, this time from Nicki Minaj, though she’s not credited on the title in the history books. BTS’s third-highest-charting release is “Fake Love,” which pushed to No. 42 in 2018.

The No. 46 start is a sign that big things are to come from this era, as “Black Swan” is being promoted as a proper single from the band’s forthcoming new album Map of the Soul: 7. The full-length will drop on Friday, February 21, and between now and then, it stands a chance of rising again, or perhaps it will do so the week the complete project is available, as that’s when attention will be focused on the outfit’s music the most.

