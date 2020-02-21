BTS Owns The Entire Top 20 On U.S. iTunes With Their New Album

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – DECEMBER 14: V, Suga, Jin, JungKook, Jimin, J-Hope and RM of BTS attend the … [+] 2018 Mnet Music Awards in Hong Kong at AsiaWorld–Expo on December 14, 2018 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

BTS was always headed toward a massive first day when it comes to sales and streams of the new album they just released, but their performance is still shocking.

In just a few hours, the group’s new set has completely taken over rankings all around the world, including in the U.S., where they dominate the iTunes sales chart. The band’s 20-song new set Map of the Soul: 7 immediately went to No. 1 when it was made available earlier this morning (February 21), and the tracks featured on the project have also pushed every other piece of music out of the way.

All 20 songs featured on the new release’s tracklist occupy the top 20 spots on the iTunes chart, meaning BTS currently claims the 20 bestselling songs in the largest music market in the world, all at once.

Leading the way are the two versions of Map of the Soul: 7’s lead single “On,” which is a bombastic way to front a new set. The BTS-only cut reached No. 1 without issue, while the version that features Australian singer-songwriter Sia comes in a close second, and the two may swap spots at some point soon.

Songs that are new to Map of the Soul: 7 fill the next dozen spots, and while they don’t go in order exactly as they appear on the album itself, the ranking is close to how it appears on the set. The only song released in 2020 that doesn’t appear close to the top is “Black Swan,” which was shared as a promotional cut weeks before the complete LP arrived in full. Fans are clearly not as interested in buying that tune as newer ones, as many probably already own it.

Positions No. 15 through 19 are currently filled by the first five tracks on Map of the Soul: 7, but why? That might seem counterintuitive to someone who doesn’t know the septet’s music well, but it actually makes perfect sense. Those five cuts, which open the new lengthy album, were also featured on their 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona, which sold extremely well in the U.S. last year, so long time listeners have already purchased them.

Here is where all 20 BTS songs rank in the U.S. iTunes.

1. ON

2. ON (ft. Sia)”

3. My Time

4. Louder than bombs

5. Filter

6. UGH!

7. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

8. 00:00

9. Friends

10. Interlude : Shadow

11. Inner Child

12. Moon

13. Ego

14. Respect

15. Intro : Persona

16. Boy With Luv

17. Make It Right

18. Jamais Vu

19. Dionysus

20. Black Swan

