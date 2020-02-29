BTS, Ozzy Osbourne And Grimes Debut New Albums Inside The U.K. Top 10

Boyband BTS during the filming of the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, … [+] Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by Tom Haines/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

This week on the U.K. albums chart, BTS doesn’t just start their new title at No. 1, they outperform every other release on the list by a fair margin. The Korean band’s new set Map of the Soul: 7 easily claims the highest rung this time around, giving them their second leader in the country. Amazingly, their second chart-topper is also just the second release from a Korean act to rise to the peak position.

Behind BTS, two other newly-released albums find their way into the top 10 immediately, making them big wins from the get-go.

Somewhat surprisingly, Lewis Capaldi holds at No. 2, despite competition from a rocker the country adores. The “Someone You Loved” singer-songwriter is riding high off his wins at the BRIT Awards, and his showing at the biggest award ceremony in the U.K. music industry likely helped him continue to sit in second place.

Starting off in third place is Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man, which now stands as the rocker’s highest-charting solo effort yet. As a solo act, Osbourne has now broken into the top 10 with four albums, including this latest release. With Black Sabbath, the group that launched him to superstardom, the singer has sent 10 full-lengths into the top 10, including one item that reached the throne back in 1970.

While none of the songs featured only on Ordinary Man have reached the singles ranking in the U.K., a recent tune that was added to the tracklist did make something of a splash last year. “Take What You Want,” which is fronted by Post Malone and which was originally featured on his recent album Hollywood’s Bleeding, peaked at No. 22 in 2019.

Steady at No. 4 is Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed by an advancing Heavy is the Head by Stormzy, which is up to No. 5 this week.

The next four positions are filled by Harry Styles’ Fine Line at No. 6, Justin Bieber’s Changes at No. 7 (down from the top spot last frame), Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project at No. 8 and Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By at No. 9.

Alternative electronic musician Grimes enters the U.K. top 10 for the first time with her new album Miss Anthropocene, which begins its time on the list at No. 10. The multi-talented figure hasn’t yet charted a song in her career, and this latest release is only her second to enter the top 40 and her third to place anywhere.

Gallery: South Korea’s Richest 2018: The Newsmakers 10 images View gallery

Source