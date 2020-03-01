BTS Scores The Largest Debut Of 2020 With ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: K-pop boy band BTS visit the SiriusXM Studios on February 21, 2020 … [+] in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

After a week of making history all around the world—especially in their home country of South Korea, where they have managed in seven days what no other artist could in years—BTS has finally been declared the winner of this week’s race to the top of the Billboard 200, a spot they’ve become accustomed to occupying.

The Korean vocal band’s new album Map of the Soul: 7 debuts atop the Billboard 200 with 422,000 equivalent units. Included in that sum are 347,000 actual purchases, as well as almost 75 million streams.

Map of the Soul: 7 is BTS’s fourth No. 1 album in the U.S. The seven-member act first reached the summit in June 2018 with their release Love Yourself: Tear, and they made history by doing so, as they were the first Korean group to lead the charge on the most important albums ranking in the decades-long tenure of the Billboard 200. Just three months later, they returned to the peak position with a newer album, Love Yourself: Answer.

Last year, they made their double win a trio with Map of the Soul: Persona, the first in this new series of albums. Amazingly, that latest success was their third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in less than 12 months, which is a feat that had last been managed by The Beatles over half a century before.

On top of their four No. 1s, BTS has also sent one other title into the Billboard 200’s top 10. In October 2017, Love Yourself: Her peaked at No. 7, making the outfit the first act from South Korea to break into the top tier.

This latest win marks BTS’s largest debut on the Billboard 200 and their greatest one-week sum.

Map of the Soul: 7 was previewed by the promotional single “Black Swan,” which the band shared weeks before the set was made available in its entirety. That cut rose as high as No. 57 before quickly falling off the Hot 100. In a day or so, there’s a good chance that the new album’s lead single “On” will become another top 40 win for them, and perhaps even a new top 10 smash. The album performed so well, they may place several other tracks from the 20-song tracklist onto the vital tally as well.

