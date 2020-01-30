BTS Ties One Of Justin Bieber’s Most Impressive Billboard Records

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: BTS performs ‘DNA’ onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards … [+] held at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Billboard launched its Social 50 chart a decade ago, as social media continued its unabated global takeover. Now, 10 years later, the tally has been restructured and several platforms have been added and removed from its methodology, but the idea remains the same—rank which musicians are the most popular online.

This time around, BTS holds at No. 1, a position they’ve come to know very, very well. These days, it’s rare to see anyone else break through and grab the top spot, which typically only happens whenever another superstar comes out with a new smash single or debuts an album that the public has been waiting a long time for.

With another frame atop the socially-minded list, BTS has tied the record for the most weeks at No. 1 in the decade since the Social 50 debuted. The K-pop icons are now on the same level as Justin Bieber, as both artists have owned the tally for 163 nonconsecutive frames.

The Canadian pop star led the charge as the most popular artist across social media for months at a time in the early half of the past decade, though he hasn’t shot back to the top for years now. He may stand a chance thanks to a new single out now and an album coming in less than a month, but he faces a tough battle with the beloved Korean group.

BTS first reached the No. 1 spot on the Social 50 in late 2016, and since then, only two artists have been popular enough to push them out of the spotlight, and only for relatively short spans. According to Billboard, both Ariana Grande and the man they’re tied with have done so, and never for more than half a dozen turns.

When Billboard refreshes its charts again in about a week, BTS will likely remain at No. 1 on the Social 50 ranking (as well as the World Digital Song Sales chart, where they also currently reign), and by doing so, they will pull ahead of Bieber and set a new record for the most frames as the most popular act in the country. After that, there’s no telling how long they’ll dominate.

