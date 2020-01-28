Home Business BTS Ties Their Own Record For The Longest-Charting Title On Billboard’s World Albums Chart
BTS Ties Their Own Record For The Longest-Charting Title On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

written by Forbes January 28, 2020
BTS Ties Their Own Record For The Longest-Charting Title On Billboard’s World Albums Chart
Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: BTS performs during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2020 … [+] Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage,)

WireImage,

BTS is a name that never seems to leave Billboard’s World Albums chart, and more often than not, the group occupies several positions on the 15-spot ranking of the bestselling foreign releases. A handful of the band’s most recent releases typically find space toward the top of the tally, but this frame is special, as not only does the act snag half a dozen positions (almost half of the entire available real estate), but as one set returns, the septet makes history by matching…their own best showing.

Up from No. 11 to No. 3 on the current World Albums chart is BTS’s Love Yourself: Tear, which celebrates 79 weeks on the tally. That now stands as the longest any title has lived on the list…but the former leader isn’t alone in this accomplishment.

Down at No. 13, another release from the Love Yourself series, Love Yourself: Her, re-enters the race once again. With another week to their credit, that set, which also ruled the World Albums chart for some time, has now spent 79 turns on the tally. 

At the moment, both Love Yourself: Her and Tear are tied for the title of the longest-charting K-pop title on the World Albums chart, but chances are they don’t stand next to one another for much longer. Since Love Yourself: Her is down at No. 13, it doesn’t have a lot of room to fall before it’s back off the ranking, so it may very well disappear once again in the coming days. Love Yourself: Tear is also bound to dip off the list at some point, but since it currently sits much higher, it has a much better chance at holding on for longer.

Sometime soon (perhaps in just a day or so), one of these efforts will advance in standing and claim the title of the longest-charting K-pop release in World Albums history. It will likely be Love Yourself: Tear will probably keep that crown for some time, and at the moment, it is only facing competition from fellow BTS releases.

