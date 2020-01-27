BTS’s ‘Black Swan’ Debuts As The Second-Bestselling Song In The U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: BTS attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on … [+] January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Just over a week ago, BTS officially kicked off the latest era of their career with the launch of their new single “Black Swan,” which previews their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7, which is expected to drop in mid-February. From the moment the tune was released, it was headed toward a big first frame on several Billboard charts, and now, the numbers have been counted and its first-frame performance is being rolled out slowly.

According to data provided by Nielsen Music, “Black Swan” sold enough copies in its first seven days of availability to debut as the second-bestselling track in the country. When Billboard refreshes all of its charts in less than a day, the tune will blast onto the Digital Song Sales ranking at No. 2. That’s not a new high for the group, but it’s still a big win for the recent Grammy performers.

“Black Swan” starts with over 24,000 copies sold, which is enough to give them the runner-up rung, but it’s still a far cry from the top spot. That honor goes to another new release, the Jonas Brothers’ new single “What a Man Gotta Do,” which appears out of nowhere at No. 1 with over 42,000 copies purchased.

BTS comes just one spot shy of matching their peak position of No. 1, which they have reached on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales cart twice. A pair of 2018 releases, “Fake Love” and “Idol” with Nicki Minaj, both rose all the way to the top of that tally. The Korean septet remains the only act of any kind from the country to make it to the penthouse on that chart.

With 24,000 copies sold and a stream count that could be in the millions, “Black Swan” is sure to debut at No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales list, and it stands a very good shot at making it to the Hot 100. BTS has managed both feats before, but every new placement is still huge for the group, especially on the highly competitive Hot 100, which features all artists performing in every genre and in every language.

