BTS’s ‘Make It Right’ Is Now The Second-Longest-Charting K-Pop Song On The Pop Chart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of music group … [+] BTS attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After going months without anything new from their favorite band, BTS fans finally have a taste of what’s coming with the group’s soon to be released album Map of the Soul: 7 with the promotional single “Black Swan,” which recently appeared on Billboard charts for the first time. Millions of ARMYs (the name given to the septet’s voracious fan base) have been streaming the new cut, but at the same time, a previous release is still going strong, and now it’s proven its steady popularity once again.

BTS’s “Make It Right” remix with Lauv rises on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart this week, returning to its previously-established No. 26 high point. The track has now spent 12 frames on the tally, which lists the “most popular pop songs, ranked by mainstream top 40 radio airplay detections as measured by Nielsen Music,” according to the company itself.

A dozen turns on the Pop Songs chart is important, as its a milestone that only one other K-pop song has managed in the history of the tally. Over a month ahead of “Make It Right” is Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” which once lived on the list for 19 weeks during its heyday. That song arguably opened the door for tracks like “Make It Right,” as well as countless other Korean creations.

Last week, “Make It Right” tied for the title of second-longest-charting K-pop song in the history of the Pop Songs ranking alongside Monsta X and French Montana’s “Who Do U Love?,” which spent 11 frames on the list. Now, that tune has been pushed to third place among all Korean-language cuts.

Since “Make It Right” appears to be gaining steam instead of losing it, the track stands a good chance of earning a thirteenth stay on the Pop Songs tally, and perhaps many more. It’s tough to imagine it will hold on for six more frames, though at this point, it’s certainly not impossible, and there is a shot it will match Psy’s record.

While “Black Swan” didn’t make it to the Pop Songs chart (at least not yet), the first proper single from Map of the Soul: 7 could become one of only a handful of K-pop tracks to be named as one of the most popular songs on pop radio in the U.S. when it finally arrives. If it does, hopefully that newer take doesn’t push “Make It Right” out of the spotlight and off the chart.

Gallery: The World’s 30 Top-Earning Musicians 2018 33 images View gallery

Source