BTS’s New Album May Be Headed Toward The Largest Opening Week Of 2020 In The U.S., Beating Eminem

February is usually a fairly quiet month in the music industry in the U.S., as there aren’t typically as many major releases early on in the year as there are closer to the holidays, but that trend has certainly been bucked in 2020.

BTS is headed toward not only another No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but possibly the largest opening frame of 2020.

The Korean vocal group’s new album Map of the Soul: 7 is well on its way to No. 1 on the all-genre tally, and when it refreshes once again in a few days, they are bound to be named the new champions. The septet has already earned three leaders on the Billboard 200, and they’re bound to claim a fourth with the newly-released set, as projections put them perhaps 100,000 or even 200,000 units ahead of their greatest competition, which comes from rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

If early projections hold true and Map of the Soul: 7 does end up shifting upwards of 300,000 equivalent copies upon its arrival, BTS’s highly-anticipated studio release will earn the title of the largest debut and the largest single-week sales count of 2020 in the biggest music market in the world.

Currently, Eminem’s surprise release Music to Be Murdered By holds the distinction of the biggest sales week and the biggest debut of 2020, as it opened atop the Billboard 200 with 279,000 equivalent units just last month.

That sum was easily enough to give Eminem the biggest debut of 2020, but he’s about to pass that honor on in just a few days. It is possible that Map of the Soul: 7 will come in at the lower end of the projected field, which was somewhere over 250,000, though at the rate it’s been racking up sales and streams in just its first few days of availability, that seems unlikely.

Once Map of the Soul: 7 holds the honor of earning the largest first-frame figure, it may not be transferred again for some time, as there doesn’t appear to be any already-announced album coming in the next few weeks or months that will shift enough units to best the septet. If someone like Drake or Adele do finally launch a new project, they will likely raise the bar, but it may be months before someone performs better than BTS is about to.

