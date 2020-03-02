BTS’s New Album Outsells The Next Six Titles Combined In The U.S.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Jungkook (L) and J-Hope of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the … [+] “Today” Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images

As has been expected for some time, BTS debuts their new album Map of the Soul: 7 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., collecting a fourth leader in the process. The group’s latest full-length opens atop the all-genre tally with 422,000 equivalent units, which now stands as the largest one-week sum in 2020.

That figure isn’t just enough to secure the Korean favorites the No. 1 spot, it far outpaces every other competitor on the tally this frame, and even many of the highest-ranking combined.

Looking at equivalent copies, which combine pure purchases as well as track sale and streaming equivalent album units, BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 outsold the next five highest-ranking efforts on the Billboard 200 combined.

The second-best-performing title in the U.S. this frame, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin, blasts onto the ranking with just 91,000 equivalent units moved. That makes Map of the Soul: 7 the only album to shift at least 100,000 copies this week, which is a bit surprising given the number of new releases that find their way into the top 10 and the popular acts who keep recent successes close to the peak.

Map of the Soul: 7 sold over four and a half times as many units as Still Flexin, Still Steppin, easily grabbing the throne.

The albums that place at Nos. 2 through 7 this week—YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin (No. 2, 91,000 equivalent units), Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man (No. 3, 77,000 equivalent units), Justin Bieber’s Changes (No. 4, 66,000 equivalent units), Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (No. 5, 65,000 equivalent units), A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s Artist 2.0 (No. 6, 57,000 equivalent units) and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (No. 7, 50,000 equivalent units)—moved a cumulative 406,000 equivalent units.

Map of the Soul: 7 was originally only expected to move close to 300,000 equivalent units in its first seven days of activity, and as the tracking week progressed, that estimation was lifted to above 300,000, then close to 350,000, and finally somewhere above 400,000. The final figure ended up being higher than most predicted, and it’s the greatest showing since Harry Styles’ Fine Line came close to reaching half a million copies in its debut period.

