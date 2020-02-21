BTS’s New Single Is The First Release In What Could Be A Huge Year For Sia

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Sia Furler attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by … [+] Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In just a few days, fans of BTS will finally get to hear the new album the group has been working on, Map of the Soul: 7, which is set to include a special collaboration with one of the most successful pop singer-songwriters in the music business. The lead single from the project is a track called “On,” which will actually be featured twice on the set. One take will see BTS tackle the cut on their own, while the proper single version, which is only present on the digital edition of the lengthy title, features Sia.

“On” is Sia’s first high-profile release of 2020, and it looks like it will be the kick off to what could be a massive year for the musician.

After a week of racking up streams and sales, there’s a good chance that not only will “On” reach the Hot 100, but that it will become a big hit for both artists. It’s reasonable to expect that the cut will break into the top 40, becoming the eighth such win for Sia and the fifth for BTS, but it stands a good chance of performing even better than that. The lead single from the previous several BTS albums have either approached the top 10 or broken into that tier, and if fans love what they hear, they may be able to do so again.

After “On” comes and goes, Sia reportedly has several other features waiting to be released, though who they are with and when any of them, or perhaps all of them, may see the light of day is unclear. She has found incredible success in the past working with the likes of David Guetta, Flo Rida, Eminem and Zayn, and there’s plenty of reason to suspect her upcoming collaborations will be similarly huge.

Sia has a number of projects coming, and they may all arrive before the end of 2020. The multi-talented figure has been hard at work on a film called Music, which she has co-written, is co-directing, and for which she penned all the music. The movie, which co-stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom, Jr., may become a must-see, and if the original songs are great, Sia may finally earn an Academy Award nomination, which she has deserved for quite some time now.

In addition to her first venture into the film world, Sia recently stated that she has plenty of music of her own to release, though when some of that may finally be shared with fans is tougher to predict. The Australian star recently revealed on Twitter that she has two full albums ready to go…but she won’t release them until after she’s done promoting Music. That may mean she will do interviews solely as the director and writer, or perhaps there are plans to push singles from the soundtrack and make that project the focus of an entire era of her career.

With tons of songs and a movie coming soon, Sia fans are sure to have a fantastic 2020, and it looks like it’s all about to begin with a highly-anticipated BTS duet which could be huge for all involved.

Gallery: Highest-Paid Women In Music 2018 13 images View gallery

Source