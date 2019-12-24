Bucks Film Room: Guards Anchor The Boards

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 16: Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks on the court in the … [+] game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 16, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are great (Hello, Captain Obvious). At 27-4 with a 13.0 net rating, the highest ever recorded on NBA.com’s database that goes back to the 1996-97 season, they dominate games in just about every way imaginable. They have the second-highest offensive rating shaped by crisp ball-movement, outside shooting galore and the reigning MVP. Their number one rated defense sticks to three primary principles; don’t allow shots in the paint, don’t foul and control the boards.

A year after grabbing 3/4 of their opponents missed shots, the Bucks are at it again. Their 76.2 percent defensive rebounding rate ranks second in the NBA trailing only the mammoth Philadelphia 76ers. Where the 76ers go big in their quest for the boards, Milwaukee takes a less conventional approach.

Most teams rely on their big men to dominate the glass. Not the Bucks. Brook Lopez only grabs 14.7 percent of available defensive rebounds when he’s on the court, that ranks 53rd out of 61 eligible centers. Robin Lopez, the backup five, is even worse, grabbing only 10.1 percent of defensive boards.

That doesn’t mean they’re just standing around. The Lopii are excellent at removing the opposing team’s best rebounder from the equation. Routinely among the league-leaders of box outs, they almost always find a big man and put a body on him:

The casual fan doesn’t really care about box outs, shoot, NBA.com didn’t even track it until the 2017-18 season. Still, I’d be remiss if I didn’t at least mention it in passing.

While the Lopii are doing the dirty work down low, it’s the others that are collecting all the glamour stats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the obvious game-changer here. He grabs 27.6 percent of his opponents missed shots, ninth-best in the league. However, he doesn’t do it alone, as Milwaukee’s guards anchor the boards as well.

Sterling Brown doesn’t always play, but when he does, he’s always around the ball, and ranks third on the team in defensive rebounding percentage. He uses a combination of girth, strength and timing to pull down rebounds in traffic.

He spends the entire play on the weakside of the action, but that doesn’t stop him from being continuously engaged. With Trae Young and Jabari Parker running a pick-and-roll, Brown drifts toward the paint to help prevent a lob over the top. When Young shoots the floater instead, Brown and teammate Wesley Matthews sandwich Parker before Brown high-points the ball and rips it down.

Pat Connaughton is another primary offender when it comes to grabbing his opponent’s missed field goals, ranking in the 93rd percentile among wings according to Cleaning the Glass.

His approach is quite different than Brown’s. Given that Connaughton isn’t built the same way or nearly as strong, he relies on active effort and his hops to get the job done.

Connaughton does a lot of his work by flying in from the perimeter and snagging boards over taller players. On this rebound, he comes in from the nail to grab the ball away from the Grizzlies’ big man. (Also, notice George Hill’s perfect box out).

Donte DiVincenzo is very comparable to Connaughton in this regard. He has a similarly high vertical leap and also uses his energy as a skill to pound the glass. Although Connaughton is a little better in this aspect at this stage in their careers, it won’t be long until DiVincenzo catches him.

Akin to just about everything else the Bucks do, they also take a team approach to rebounding. From boxing out to being around the paint when a shot goes up, everyone has a part to play. It’s commonplace for them to build this wall around the lane immediately following a shot:

This is nothing new, as it’s been two years running where the Bucks have dominated the glass. The defensive rebounding allows them to get out in transition, something they do more than any other team this season.

One of head coach Mike Budenholzer’s greatest accomplishments is getting all five guys to buy into his system. If someone wants a slice of the pie that’s too big, they’ll find themselves on the outside looking in (See Malcolm Brogdon or Thon Maker).

Focusing on rebounding may seem like a dull exercise. It’s an action that happens nearly 100 times a game. However, when you’re as good as the Bucks are at owning the boards, it deserves at least some of our attention.

Source