Budenholzer, The Man Who Could Have Been Fizdale, On Top Of The World With Greak Freak And Bucks

The coach of the top team in the NBA came into the World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday night and not only refused to kick dirt on the grave of David Fizdale, but also refused to express any regrets or doubts or deep thoughts over what might have been.

Mike Budenholzer was one of more than a dozen candidates interviewed to be head coach of the New York Knicks in 2018, when Jeff Hornacek’s tenure had ended and the promise of a massive free agent rebuild still looked promising.

Arguably the best candidate the Knicks interviewed, Budenholzer — coming off a stint in which he led the once-moribund Atlanta Hawks into the playoffs as coach/general manager, did not get the job.

Instead, it went to Fizdale — most likely because owner Jim Dolan believed it would give the Knicks an audience with LeBron James as he was finishing up his four-year return to Cleveland.

What has happened since to the Knicks has been a litany of disasters, from the Kristaps Porzingis injury to the Kristaps Porzingis trade to the summer of “none of the league’s free agent superstars are interested.”

The consolation prize for Budenholder was the head coaching gig in Milwaukee, where he got to take over a team with an emerging megasuperstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And it has been all good this season, to say the least, with Milwaukee leading the NBA with a 26-4 record following their 123-102 victory over the Knicks.

In New York, the Fizdale era is becoming a distant memory, and there actually is a slight hint of excitement over learning about interim coach Mike Miller and seeing what he can do with the cast of castoffs that was assembled last summer by general manager Steve Perry after the Kyrie Irvings and Kevin Durants of the world chose other destinations.

The Garden crowd was taken out of the game early as Milwaukee jumped out to a 23-6 lead, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had his third triple-double of the season wrapped up by the midpoint of the third quarter.

The Greek Freak is worth every penny of the supermax $254 million contract he will get over the summer, and Budenholder gets to come along for the ride in large part because the Knicks rejected him in favor of a guy who now has 22 million reasons to take it easy and watch TV.

“Any time you see a friend and colleague in the coaching profession (get fired), it’s hard,” Budenholzer said. “You feel for Fix, and you want better for him. I think he’s a great coach, and he’ll be good going forward, and it’s part of our league and part of our life.”

Did he ever say to himself: That could have been me?

“No, I don’t really think that way.

“Life works out the way it’s supposed to, and I’m just beyond happy with being in Milwaukee,” Budenholzer said. “I have a ton of respect for the Knicks and their organization here, but at the end of the day I’m very happy with Milwaukee … the team. The organization and city. I’m in a great place, and I feel very, very fortunate.”

Getting spurned by the Knicks wasn’t so bad after all, eh?

