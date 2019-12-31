Buffalo Wild Wings Continues To Up The Ante In Its Odds-Based Daily Game

Buffalo Wild Wings

After seeing considerable growth this fall following a new partnership with BetMGM and new free-to-play odds-based daily mobile game Picks and Props, Buffalo Wild Wings is upping the ante beginning on New Year’s Day. Buffalo Wild Wings is partnering with Wheels Up to award one grand prize package that includes a VIP trip, complete with private jet airfare, to four of the biggest sporting events of 2020. Buffalo Wild Wings will work with the winner to select the four events, allowing for an experience that fits the individual winner.

“We’re still collecting the numbers from our fall football Picks and Props game that ended Sunday, but throughout the year we’ve been tracking roughly 50% ahead of previous games in registered users week to week,” says Luke DeRouen, vice president of brand experience and activation at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The odds-based daily game can be played through the Buffalo Wild Wings app and is powered by BetMGM. As you make correct picks, you earn additional points each week. Manage to have a perfect day and you can build a streak bonus to earn more points.

“We’ve made some incredible progress with our free to play offering over the past year, and our partnership with BetMGM and the team at Roar Digital has been critical to that,” says DeRouen.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced its partnership with MGM Resorts International and its sports betting venture Roar Digital in September, riding the wave as more states legalize sports betting. With restaurants in every state, Buffalo Wild Wings is focusing on opportunities in those states entering the market. The Picks and Props game mimics sports betting, allowing players to bet on point spreads and prop bets, rewarding them with a variety of prizes.

“As the largest sports bar in the country, Buffalo Wild Wings has the opportunity to pioneer sports gaming experiences for fans, and we are taking the first critical step on that journey through our partnership with BetMGM,” Buffalo Wild Wings president Lyle Tick said in a release announcing the partnership back in September.

DeRouen says keeping the prizes fresh and exciting is key to the success of a game like Picks and Props.

“Prizing is key with a free-to-play game. There are too many brands and games vying for attention to get lazy with prizing, so we’re constantly challenging ourselves to offer prizes and experiences that have never been offered before. At the very least they should be experiences that fans can only win at Buffalo Wild Wings.”

He says Wheels Up is a great fit for the new promotion because they understand sports and play nicely off Buffalo Wild Wings’ focus on wings.

“We’re both in the business of setting our brands apart by delivering an unmatched experience and by bringing our brands together for this contest we can now literally offer free wings to eat and fly,” he says. “I imagine the winner of this game will have some legendary sports stories to tell their friends by the end of 2020.”

The Wheels Up experience will go to the player with the best overall week from January 1 – February 2, 2020. Guests who compete in Picks and Props through the mobile app must check in at a Buffalo Wild Wings location at least once during the corresponding week to be eligible for prizes. Other prizes include a trip to Vegas, free wings for a year and Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards.

Source