Building A Successful Startup Company Is Like Competing In The Tour de France

Team INEOS during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 2 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Professional cycling is a team sport played by individuals. Most don’t realize the extent to which success in cycling (winning races) is entirely reliant on the strength of the team. This is especially true in grand tours, such as the Tour de France, where the team is competing to win the general classification (GC) by supporting and working for one rider, typically the captain.

Victory is achieved by finishing 21 stages with the fastest overall time. And though the captain stands atop the podium in Paris, it’s a team win. It’s the result of the team’s collective work, talent and sacrifice. The person who wins the Tour de France is not the absolute best rider in the peloton. He’s one of the best riders who happens to have the best team.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Getty

Startup teams are quite similar. It’s a group of people with individual goals and aspirations, who are each pursuing personal victories, but who are united in a common pursuit and mission. On any given day, there can be an individual winner—a stage victor, if you will. In startups and cycling teams alike, there is healthy competition among members of the team, such as within a sales organization. But it’s all in service of the ultimate team goal: the company succeeds.

The tendency in the US is to compare business teams with football or baseball. However, these are pure team endeavors. The team wins and loses together. While the quarterbacks and pitchers get plenty of accolades, they don’t stand alone on the podium. Their victories are not individual victories. This is why cycling is a better analogy. But it also goes much deeper.

The role of cycling team captain and GC contender is like that of the startup CEO. She is the all-around strongest member of the team, but she’s certainly not the best at everything. So she surrounds herself with a team of high-performing (A-player) generalists and specialists alike. In a grand tour, the captain needs great climbers to pace her up the climbs; she needs great time trialists if there is a team time trial; she needs strong lieutenants (the leadership team) to protect her in the peloton by keeping her out of the wind, chasing down breakaways and just sacrificing themselves for the good of the team. And she needs domestiques to play a range of supporting roles.

The directeur sportif is part coach and part GM. He and his immediate staff serve as the team’s Board of Directors. These are the people riding in the team cars and providing strategic support throughout each stage. They also decide who the team captain shall be. Like a startup Board, their primary function in a grand tour is to determine who will lead the team as captain and who the remainder of team will support. It’s not always obvious or easy. It is important to note, though, that cycling team directors are almost always former pro riders. The corollary in startups is to have a Board comprised of successful entrepreneurs and operators as opposed to people who’ve never actually built and run an organization. It happens too often in startups; it almost never happens in cycling.

In order to win the Tour de France, a GC contender must have specific skills and strengths. The Tour can be won or lost in two areas: individual time trials and mountain stages. This is where one can gain significant time on their GC rivals.

Christopher Froome during the 101st Tour of Italy 2018 (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The greatest champions of the Tour de France have all been exceptional at the time trial discipline. This is a pure test of power and one’s capacity to suffer. It’s an all-out effort against the clock with zero team support. Just the rider, their bike and the course.

The counterpart for startup CEOs is fundraising. In a venture-backed business, one of the CEO’s primary jobs is convincing strangers to take a huge risk by investing in her. Certainly, she has the support of her CFO in telling the company’s story through numbers, and her marketing team has designed the pitch deck. But her individual performance—against the ticking clock that is her burn rate—is what ultimately matters. Especially in the early stages of a company, a VC’s decision to invest is not about the company or the traction or the market opportunity. It’s almost entirely about the CEO. Is this the person who can build a team and win the Tour de France? That’s the billion-dollar question. (Note: VCs won’t openly cite the CEO as the reason they pass on a deal.)

If you can’t raise outside capital and if you can’t be competitive in the individual time trial, then you shouldn’t be the CEO/team captain because you have no chance of winning…for either yourself or the team.

The other area where a CG contender can gain time and win the Tour is in the mountain stages—these impossibly long and steep climbs through the Alps and Pyrenees that favor riders with high power-to-weight ratios. This is a startup’s growth team. Like the elevation profile of a Tour de France climb, the company’s growth KPIs need to rise steeply and for as many quarters as possible.

Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Yellow Leader Jersey (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty … [+] Images)

Getty Images

In the early stages of a company, the CEO ought to lead the growth effort just like the team captain leads in the mountains. He won’t always be at the front, though, as his teammates will give maximum effort to pace him up the climbs as long as they can, ultimately running themselves out of energy and dropping off the back. They make these sacrifices so the captain can win the stage and put time into rival teams. However, if the captain can’t convert all of this team effort into stage wins, then the directeur sportif will need to find a rider who can.

There are times, however, when the GC lead is secure and the roles flip. The captain helps a teammate to win a stage and take an individual victory, much like a CEO setting up her head of sales for a big win and letting him stand on the podium.

As with the time trial, the CEO has to be an exceptional climber to effectively grow the business. There are likely specialists on the team who are better. In fact, the CEO probably recruited them for those skills. But the CEO has to hold her own. She has to be capable of winning mountain stages. Otherwise, she shouldn’t be in the role because climbing mountains is just as fundamental to winning the Tour as growing revenue is to succeeding as a venture-backed company.

The individual victory is a team win

Getty Images

Business and sport are so often compared because they’re both competitive and require teamwork. The dynamics of performance and success are quite similar. In particular, high-growth startups represent the closest comparison to sport—the purest form of business, I’d argue—because there is so little margin for error. The Tour de France is won by minutes and even seconds, yet it takes place across 21 stages and some 70 hours of racing. So many things can go wrong that are outside the team’s control. Which means that individual efforts from every team member have to be exceptional. Especially the captain, who must dig the deepest to propel himself and the team to victory in Paris. Nothing short of this gets you there.

Despite various sporting analogies, startup companies and Boards don’t always adhere to sporting principles. There’s a disconnect in how companies and sports teams are managed, where the former can tend to be more political and less performance driven. It’s not as if business and sport don’t have clear metrics of success. Both are highly data driven. But personal factors can cloud judgement more often in business scenarios, where excuses are not only offered but accepted and individual performance isn’t as precisely measured.

As both a wannabe elite cyclist and a legit startup founder, I don’t see any other way to be competitive and achieve true business success if a startup is not run according to the principles of a Tour de France squad. This is only possible, though, when the team and Board are made up entirely of A-players. When B-players are allowed into senior roles, it starts a chain reaction. The A-players leave to join better teams. They are replaced by C-players, who are not a threat to the B-players. At which point you find yourself and your team competing in the same race—the Tour de France—with a bunch of amateur riders. I shudder to think what that would look like in cycling. But I’ve definitely seen it in startups. And it ain’t pretty.

