Bull Market In Deflation Makes 2020 A Dangerous Year

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a joint press conference at the 8th trilateral leaders’ … [+] meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China’s Sichuan province on December 24, 2019.

It’s hard to think of a world leader dreading 2020 more than Japan’s Shinzo Abe. Yet the prime minister’s troubles may run deeper than those currently making headlines.

Between the global trade war, Carlos Ghosn’s amazing escape and Donald Trump’s adventurism in the Middle East, this year is already off to a chaotic start. Abe’s real annoyance, though, may be Japan cast prominently as cautionary tale.

To understand why, look no further than Mario Draghi’s comments last weekend. The former European Central Bank president told a conference in San Diego that the euro zone risks falling into a Japan-like funk: negligible growth, low inflation and zero interest rates that do little to revive things.

“I believe that for the euro area there is some risk of Japanification,” Draghi said, using a word that, like “Japanization,” drives Tokyo’s Ministry of Finance batty. It’s a reference to the lost decades Team Abe likes to claim Japan long ago consigned to the historical dustbin.

Yet there Draghi was—via video link, at least—warning Europe against walking in Japan’s footsteps toward stagnation, deflation and policy paralysis. The good news, Draghi said, is that there’s still time to act boldly to avoid malaise. “The euro area still has space to do this,” Draghi said, “but time is not infinite.”

The bad news is that the U.S. risks its own funk. At the same Jan. 5 event, Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, talked of secular stagnation in the biggest economy. It’s an outcome on which former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has long opined. The worry: conventional tools used to boost growth—particularly easy central banks policies—lose potency, as has been the case in Japan since the 1990s.

This trajectory is hard to see at present. On paper, U.S. President Trump’s economy is booming. It’s booming enough, in fact, that rivals worry Trump could be reelected in November despite impeachment and a deadly Jan. 3 Iran attack on Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani rapidly backfiring on Washington.

Mario Draghi attends a meeting of the European Parliament committee on economic and monetary Affairs … [+] in Brussels, Belgium, on September 23, 2019.

But as global growth cools, thanks largely to Trump’s China tariffs, the U.S. may indeed fall into a secular trend of flatlining growth and consumer prices. Part of the problem, as Yellen detailed, is that trade war fallout is colliding with an aging population, sluggish productivity and a dearth of steady wage gains. “These factors,” she said somewhat ominously, “are apt to prove chronic by nature.”

When such debates flare up, all theoretical and rhetorical roads inevitably lead to Tokyo, and much to Abe’s annoyance. As the risks of Japanization dominate academic confabs and Group of Seven summits, Team Abe will have to confront its own failure. Seven years on, it’s made little headway restoring the organic, self-reinforcing growth Abe pledged in December 2012.

Japan’s metrics, of course, have a hall of mirrors quality that are prone to misreadings. Asia’s No. 2 economy, many will argue, is fine, growing an annualized 1.8% in the July-September quarter. All bets are off, though, as trade-war headwinds stalk the export sector in 2020. Trump, meantime, threatens to weaken the dollar and slap a 25% tax on imports of cars and auto parts. Such worries likely mean further wage stagnation.

Yet generating even modest growth requires a series of massive, multi-pronged and ever-growth stimulus jolts. Since 2013, Abe’s hand-picked Bank of Japan governor has hoarded more than half of all outstanding government securities. Haruhiko Kuroda and his team have cornered the stock market by gobbling up 80% of exchange-traded funds. BOJ policies also drove the yen down by 30%, one of modern history’s most generous examples of corporate welfare.

Abe’s government, meantime, turned the Ministry of Finance’s debt-issuance machinery up to 11. Though he pledged fiscal consolidation—and raised sales taxes twice to pay down debt—Tokyo’s debt burden is surging apace. Put all this together and you have an economic expansion that requires an asterisk.

The 1.8% growth Japan eked out in the third quarter was the product of potent monetary, fiscal and exchange-rate steroids, but genuine or sustainable demand. Worse, perhaps, its growth that is essentially borrowed from the future.

Tokyo’s rising debt-to-gross-domestic-product ratio is a mirror image of its worsening ratio of retirees to youngsters entering the workforce. The BOJ’s negative-rate policies are slamming bank profits, particularly regional ones on the front lines of a shrinking, aging population. So, the drivers of today’s growth are making a vital industry less and less stable.

Something, of course, has to give. Yet it’s doubtful that something will happen on Abe’s watch. Japan’s longest-serving leader is veering toward lame-duck territory. His Liberal Democratic Party faces fresh political-finance scandals. Abe’s close—and oddly compliant—alliance with Trump’s chaotic White House is blowing up on Tokyo.

The reasons for Abe’s failure to restore Japan’s animal spirits are well understood. In 2012, he promised a deregulatory “Big Bang.” Instead of cutting red tape, loosening labor markets, incentivizing innovation or empowering women, Abe relied on stimulus. He treated the symptoms of Japan’s malaise, not the lack of competitiveness causing it.

In doing so, Abe opened Japan to the bull market in cautionary-tale critiques sure to punctuate his government’s 2020. If only he used the early years of his tenure to take on vested interests and raise the economy’s game, Abe could present Japan as the solution—a blueprint back to economic health.

Instead, Japan finds itself, policy-wise, uncomfortably where it was 20 years ago. Stable, sure, but addicted to financial steroids and needing ever-bigger doses to keep up appearances.

