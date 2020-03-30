Bureau Of Prisons COVID-19 Outbreak Growth Could Overwhelm Agency

President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to the end of April. However, in the Bureau of Prisons, 177,000 inmates live shoulder to shoulder, unable to distance themselves from one another.

The Bureau of Prison updated its website today (March 30, 2020) to reflect that 28 inmates and 24 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. For inmates, that is a 9-fold increase in a week. At that rate of growth, every inmate in the BOP would be infected in just 4 weeks.

There are concerns that the BOP’s website is not keeping up with the actual outbreaks. The Washington Post reported that FCI Oakdale (Louisiana) had 60 inmates in quarantine with COVID-like symptoms and 30 inmates/staff had tested positive. At the same time, the BOP has reported 7 inmates and 3 staff infected at Oakdale as of March 30, 2020. Oakdale was the site of the first COVID-19 related inmate death. The BOP is reporting updates each day at 3:00pm eastern.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr indicating his concern about addressing the release of inmates from prison to slow the contagion. Nadler said, “We are troubled by your statement that many inmates will be safer in BOP facilities where there are doctors and medical care.” Nadler cited the BOP’s past and current challenges of addressing inmate medical needs.

Nadler expressed concerns that the BOP was not moving fast enough or did not have the direction to release inmates. To date, there is no indication that any inmates have been released pursuant to Attorney William Barr’s directive to the BOP Director Michael Carvajal.

The question is whether the BOP can act quickly enough to release those who are most at risk for serious health consequences. Those over 60 and with preexisting conditions that reduce immunity, are most at risk. The BOP has over 10,000 inmates who are over 60 years old, and thousands more in medical centers with serious health issues.

I spoke with Jack Donson who has over 23 years of experience in the BOP who told me, “There have been natural disasters that required the movement of inmates from things like hurricanes or floods, but never anything on a national scale that called for the mass release of inmates at risk of harm.” Donson said that an agency this size tends to not move quickly and coordination with other agencies is going to be paramount.

I also reached out to Joe Rojas, Southeast Regional Vice President at Council of Prison Locals who told me that his primary concern is still the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the transportation of inmates within the prison system. “Our staff members do not have the proper protection and new inmates coming into the system are causing more pressures on staff,” Rojas said.

The prison population is not only vulnerable to contagion but it also puts pressure on community health care. While every BOP institution has healthcare facilities, they transport inmates to local hospitals when their illness escalates. It becomes a situation where inmates are competing for resources in the community. This is further complicated in rural communities where a number of BOP facilities are located.

The question still remains whether the BOP can react to this COVID-19 crisis.

