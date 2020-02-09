‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Season 2 Battle Pass Coming Soon, Here’s What’s In It

You can see images of everything pulled out of the leak over on Charlieintel.

The battle pass system popularized by Fortnite has been working out well for Call of Duty. Nielsen estimates that the game made $78.7 million from in-game spending in December, as opposed to the $92.9 million Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in its whole first quarter. Battle passes have been the industry’s best answer to the controversies surrounding the loot box mechanics that have drawn the ire of gamers and lawmakers the world over, blurring the edges between paid and earned in-game content by asking players to pay for cosmetics but requiring them to unlock those cosmetics through gameplay.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Credit: Infinity Ward

Of all the places to leak the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 battle pass, the official Call of Duty website was not the one I was expecting. Usually these things come through retail or something like that, but this one, originally, was straight from the source. Regardless, Modern Warfare is on the cusp of its second season along with a battle pass, and we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming in it thanks to some info accidentally going live early.

The biggest news in the battle pass is likely the return of Ghost, a fan favorite from the Modern Warfare series teased at the end of the new game’s campaign. You can see Ghost make his return in a short clip that people were able to grab off of the website and post on to Reddit:

The Tier 100 skin appears to be an alternate skin for Ghost, but his signature Skull Balaclava is as menacing as ever.

The clip would also appear to confirm Rust as a new multiplayer map, something that people had been suspecting due to some earlier datamining. You can also get a look at some of the new operator skins in the video above.

We’re getting two new base weapons: the GRAU 5.56 assault rifle and Striker 45 SMG.

Aside from that, we’re getting a whole bunch of cosmetics, as per usual. One featured weapon blueprint features some great little black and white vintage detailing. You can see images of everything pulled out of the leak over on Charlieintel.

