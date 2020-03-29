Can Angel Gomes Rise To The Occasion At Manchester United?

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 07: Angel Gomes of Manchester United walks off after the Carabao Cup … [+] Semi Final match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on January 07, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Plenty of players have passed through Manchester United’s academy, but only few make it as first-team regulars. The last of those having been young Mason Greenwood, who has taken every opportunity handed to him at the tender age of 18.

Angel Gomes, born 2000, was one of the most talked about young professionals that Manchester United had ever produced. Godson to ex-Red Devils player Luis Nani, Gomes is an elusive attacking midfielder that can prop up on the wings or through the middle as a number 10.

The England youth international made his debut under José Mourinho at the end of the 2016/17 season, coming on for a fleeting moment against Crystal Palace. Fans of the Red Devils were firstly taken aback by his height, or lack thereof, standing at just 1.68m, but also his low centre of gravity and being able to manoeuvre out of tight spaces.

The following two seasons culminated in just 30 minutes of game time in the first-team, with fans starting to question and raise doubts about Gomes’ long-term future at the club. Entering into the final year of his contract, the attacking playmaker has featured more this term, having made three Europa League performances and impressing.

Gomes’ issue has been his absence from the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s plan has been transparent from the beginning in his determination to bring through youth players, which makes the omission of Gomes even more peculiar.

It has been no secret that there have lengthy contract talks with Gomes’ representatives, without a breakthrough as of yet. Tahith Chong, another youth player on the periphery, was in a similar position, although he has now signed a long-term contract with Manchester United and was still used relatively regularly when the stand-off was taking place.

When watching Gomes, it is clear to see for all that he was born with an abundance of natural talent. His movement and intuition is second to none, and has the eye for a pass and the ability to execute it.

While his physicality and height will always be an issue to some, it should not be so much of an obstacle that prevents him from making it in the Premier League – Lucas Torreira and Ryan Fraser are 1.68m and 1.63m respectively, and have proved their doubters wrong.

Gomes is now far too impressive to be playing in the reserves for Manchester United and needs to be ensured that he remains at the club. That could potentially mean going out on loan next season to get a full campaign under his belt, but the most crucial element is tying Gomes down and keeping him at the club.

There is other interest out there, Chelsea being one of those clubs in England, with his situation being monitored across Europe. Given Gomes would be a free transfer at the end of the season – whenever that might actually be – his dossier would make it incredibly attractive to a whole plethora of clubs.

Solskjær might not see Gomes as a player who immediately makes an impact in the first-team like Greenwood and can sustain it, but his talent and natural footballing ability suggests that he will become a star player when he has fully matured both on and off the pitch.

After all, Manchester United do not want to commit the same mistake as they had with Paul Pogba.

