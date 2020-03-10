Can Climate Sustainability Help Your Portfolio? Oh, Yes

Stock prices historically depend on future cash flows. But what if climate change endangers that stream? Odds are very strong, alas, that this could happen. And the results for investors will be ugly. Not to mention the results for humanity as a whole.

Housing developments in the path of sea storms or inland tornadoes could be devastated, and with them the fortunes of home builders and real estate investment trusts. If low-lying Indonesia can’t deliver much-needed parts to Western manufacturers due to flooding, that’s a big problem (foreshadowed today with virus-shuttered Chinese factories). Droughts in the U.S farm belt might devastate delivery of food to Americans and other customers worldwide.

A study in the journal Nature estimated that, if global temperatures rose by two degrees Fahrenheit, then the world’s gross domestic product would lose 15%. According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, extreme weather has cost $1.6 trillion since 1980. Munich Re, the reinsurance firm, said that climate change has induced a $24 billion loss from the California wildfires.

Turns out that sustainability is not just good for business, but also for corporate bottom lines. A 2,300-company survey by Harvard Business School in 2015 showed that those investing in strategic sustainability display higher risk-adjusted share returns, sales growth and margins.

That’s why there is a nascent movement to train climate risk professionals plan for worst-case scenarios at companies, and to figure out best practices so they can prosper combating global warming. It’s most encouraging manifestation is an initiative by the Global Association of Risk Professionals, best known for teaching financial pros how to steer clear of financial disasters. GARP is expanding into risk-avoidance planning related to climate change.

The idea is to develop a cadre of specialists to advise businesses on how to assess the pitfalls of a world where temperatures are rising, along with sea levels and extreme weather. GARP is rolling out a certification program that teach people, via a 700-page e-book, how to assess climate change risk and plan to mitigate it. Registration opens June 1. Then students sit for a three-hour exam on the subject, which leads to a certificate in sustainability and climate risk.

The question, says Chris Donohue, head of GARP’s climate unit, “is how resilient a strategy is over time.” Because after all climate change moves slowly, if inexorably. Students will learn how to assess whether products, finances and supply chains are both environmentally friendly and positioned for bad changes all around us.

And invidious changes are afoot, Donohue notes. “For instance, banks will want to assess mortgages granted to homes” near the ocean, he pointed out. Another big issue is how mass migrations of people, driven out by rising seas, drought or other causes, will affect the global economy—and a business’ place in it.

“When the president of Afghanistan was asked at Davos what his biggest concern was,” Donohue said, it wasn’t the Taliban. “It was drought.” Indeed, at the international gathering last January, President Ashraf Ghani said that extreme dry weather used to happen every 100 years, and now that was down to five. Increasingly, the financial and business world is taking steps to get ready for a more blighted tomorrow. The Bank of England, the U.K.’s central bank, is starting a stress test of its lenders to see how they would hold up under bad environmental problems, such as severe flooding or a huge temperature rise.

This is similar to what central banks have instituted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, subjecting banks to hypothetical horrors from another financial meltdown. The BofE is requiring that banks and insurers install a senior officer who is in charge of managing climate risk.

Big money is involved here, to be sure. Part of the Paris climate accord was to have companies disclose how they are assessing climate risk. Think what would happen should a seed company, say, no longer be able to sell its products, which shrivel under a hotter sun and can’t take root in parched soil.

More and more companies are getting serious about sustainability, providing a template for others to follow—and GARP’s principles surely will lend a hand. Corporate Knights, a Canadian research firm, released a list of 100 companies worldwide that deliver the environmental goods. U.S. honorees include tech outfits like Cisco, whose carbon output isn’t much to begin with, and green-conscious businesses like automaker Tesla.

Other Corporate Knights-lauded companies don’t obviously lend themselves to environmental accolades. McCormick, the food and beverage giant, won a nod due to its stringent requirements on ingredients, whose production must not harm the environment. An even less clear-cut designee is Prologis, a real estate investment trust that specializes in warehouses and distribution centers. Turns out this REIT is heavily into solar power, efficient lighting and cooling/reflective roofing.

Over the past five years, and even factoring in the recent market slide, both companies’ shares have more than doubled, in keeping with the Harvard sustainability thesis. That outstrips the S&P 500, which is up by around 50%.

Let’s hope that businesses can develop the expertise to improve their climate sensitivity and blunt dire scenarios of an overheated earth.

