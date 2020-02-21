Can Jarrell Brantley Be A Rotation Player For The Utah Jazz?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 11: Jarrell Brantley #5 of the Utah Jazz reacts during a preseason … [+] game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on October 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jordan Clarkson’s arrival stemmed the tide, but the bench remains a bit of an issue for the Utah Jazz, particularly the backup 5 minutes.

There’s almost no chance he helps this season, but is there a path to G-Leaguer Jarrell Brantley eventually playing some of those reserve frontcourt minutes?

Brantley, the No. 50 pick of the 2019 draft, is only listed at 6’5”, but he’s 250 pounds with a 7’1” wingspan and has athleticism that leaps off the screen.

As NBA basketball continues to trend more toward positionless schemes, there’s a good chance Brantley could fill minutes as a 5. Yes, you read that right. A 6’5” player as a 5.

The obvious comparison would be Houston Rockets center P.J. Tucker. And Brantley would have a long way to go to match Tucker’s 3-and-D ability, but the physical tools are similar (with Brantley likely possessing more raw, vertical athleticism or explosiveness).

This season, Brantley is posting 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.9 minutes for the Salt Lake City Stars. Those well-rounded numbers are matched by just four other players in the G-League.

Of course, that comes with a little grain of salt. It is the G-League, after all. But three of the four players who matched those numbers (PJ Dozier, Gary Payton II and Josh Jackson) have all gotten call-ups to the NBA this season.

The same could be in the cards for Brantley at some point in the next couple years.

“Jarrell Brantley is so talented,” The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen tweeted after watching the big man go for 16 points, six rebounds and five assists against the Iowa Wolves recently. “Just some incredible passes and finishes tonight. Terrific defender. But I get why he’s not playing NBA minutes yet… iffy screen setter, can make weird choices with the ball, not a 100% play executor.”

Generally speaking, those are the kind of shortcomings that can be corrected with time and good coaching. Brantley (23 years old) and the Utah Jazz (Quin Snyder’s development-friendly staff) have both.

In the meantime, it’s more than OK to get excited about the flashes Brantley is showing in the NBA’s minors.

In addition to the stepback three and the short-roll dunk seen above, Brantley has shown a variety of skills that would make him a difficult matchup for many of the NBA’s 4s and 5s.

First, he has the explosiveness to attack space from the high post. This play, of course, is largely due to a defensive snafu, but Brantley shows good instincts here, as well as an ability to adjust after the defense recovers.

Next, Brantley shows an ability to punish transition defenses that don’t get back in time. His size and speed could make him a serious weapon in these situations.

And finally, perhaps the most impressive play in this bunch comes out of the post. Watch Brantley’s footwork as he feigns a move to the middle before shaking his defender with a spin the other way.

Of course, there are plenty of mistakes to be found too. But the general takeaway from Brantley’s G-League performances should be positive. He has NBA size and athleticism, given today’s postitionless game. He has some versatility on both ends of the floor (there are some fun shot-blocking highlights out there). And his productivity puts him in fairly exclusive company among G-Leaguers this season.

And apparently, the Jazz have noticed much of that.

“The Utah Jazz waived Jeff Green for two reasons,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones wrote. “They want to get Georges Niang on the floor more (shooting). And they are impressed with Jarrell Brantley’s progression in the G-League.”

Again, it’s hard to imagine Brantley making much of an impact for Utah in 2019-20. And believe it or not, he’s older than current backup center Tony Bradley. But he’s shown more than enough for SLC to intrigue.

Source