Can U.S. And China Escape The Thucydides Trap?

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping.

FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

The choice of the word “escape” instead of “avoid” is interesting as it suggests that the U.S. and China are well down a ruinous path to conflict. While there have been flash points in the 40-year relationship—such as the Kosovo embassy bombing in 1999 and the Hainan Incident in 2001—there was little, on the surface, to presage the sharp deterioration in ties from 2018.

To the astute observer, perhaps the first sign of trouble was when the Council on Foreign Relations noted in 2015 that China “represents … the most significant competitor to the U.S. for decades to come.” And to the China watcher, the process of power consolidation by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, reaching its terminus—with his ideology being written into the party’s constitution in 2017 and term limits being scrapped in 2018—must have represented a sea change in policy away from Deng Xiaoping’s “hide your strength, bide your time,” to a more confident and confrontational one.

If both countries have fallen into the trap already, going by the ongoing trade conflict and signs that other fronts—from trade and technology to human rights and capital—will open up, one way forward is a fuller reading of The History of the Peloponnesian War by Thucydides. Athens’ rise was a necessary but insufficient condition for war; human emotion played an essential part, too. Arguably, it was fear, pride and honor that sparked and fanned the flames of war.

The problem is a possible clash between American exceptionalism and the “China Dream.” The former is defined by freedom, individualism, democracy and the idea that the U.S. has a (missionary) mission to transform the world. The latter is more ambiguous, but centers around collective effort, socialism, prosperity and national glory. This problem is compounded by the current lack of a common enemy—it was the Soviet Union in the 1970s and both were united against terrorism in the 2000s—and exacerbated by slowing global growth. As the economic pie shrinks and inequality widens, governments may reach for the opiate of nationalism to give the masses.

To keep these in check, the U.S. and China should not aim for zero disagreement, but agree on how to disagree. Open lines of communication must be maintained—it was disconcerting to learn, anecdotally, that there are few bilateral working groups across all levels of government, down from around 60 just three years ago. There is the need here for honest brokers, and countries like Singapore can mediate and mitigate tensions.

Global multilateral organizations should also be strengthened, while issues like climate change should be focused on as rallying points. The U.S. should re-think its turn towards a go-it-alone approach, while China must step up. If Charles Kindleberger, an architect of the Marshall Plan, is correct, as China grows, it must provide a larger share of global public goods (e.g. security, financial stability) or risk the collapse of the system which enabled its rise. As China increases its global commitments, it should embrace transparency, articulate its intentions clearly and ensure that its words and actions are consistent.

