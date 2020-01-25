Can You Name The Seven Wonders Of The World? Most People Can’t Name All Seven

What are the seven wonders of the world? An age-old trivia question that likely makes most of us perk up and think we know the answer. It may be more tricky than you think to name all seven though—until of course reading this article.
The ancient “Seven Wonders of the World” were categorized by Philo of Byzantium in 250 B.C., and since then, just saying the “Seven Wonders” is now no longer specific enough for an audience to understand the parameters.
Egypt, Giza Gouvernement, Giza, The Pyramids of Giza are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The last … [+]
There are indeed the ancient wonders, natural wonders of the world and even engineering wonders of the world.
Interestingly, many people might be quick to name the Great Pyramid of Giza in the seven wonders of the world, and although it formed part of the ancient wonders of the world along with the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Great Pyramid in Egypt don’t feature in the New Seven Wonders of the World. The Great Pyramid is also the only one of the original ancient wonders to remain to this day.
Although the list of the “New” Seven Wonders seems perhaps, obvious, actually name them all accurately would likely lead to most of us becoming unstuck. The Great Wall of China, Petra in Jordan and Machu Picchu are all obvious candidates, but before reading below, have a think if you could indeed name all seven.
The Great Wall of China, China
BEIJING, CHINA – NOVEMBER 30: Tourists walk on a section of the Great Wall at Badaling, on a cold … [+]
Chichén Itza, Mexico
Chichen Itza, Mexico, Archaeological Site, Tousists Under the Imposing Castle (el Castillio). (Photo … [+]
Christ The Redeemer, Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 16: A view of the Christ the Redeemer surrounded by the fog in Rio … [+]
Petra, Jordan
A picture taken on May 24, 2019, shows the Khazneh (Treasury) in Jordan’s ancient city of Petra at … [+]
Taj Mahal, India
Tourists visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on January 12, 2020. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by … [+]
Colosseum, Italy
Tourists walking ahead of Coloseum in Rome, Italy (Photo by AB/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Machu Picchu
Different views of Machu Picchu, Peru’s most important tourist destination and one of the 7 Wonders. … [+]
All of the wonders on the list are UNESCO World Heritage sites and were chosen by an online poll of tens of millions of votes in 2007.
If you couldn’t name all seven (but hopefully now you can), then naming the Ancient Seven Wonders of The World could prove even more difficult. We mentioned two of them above, but here is the full list of the original seven wonders, of which only the Great Pyramid of Giza remains.
The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
Egypt, Cairo: dromedary in front of the Great Sphinx and the Great Pyramid of Giza (also known as … [+]
Colossus of Rhodes, Greece
The Colossus of Rhodes. A statue of the Greek titan-god of the sun Helios, erected in the city of … [+]
Lighthouse of Alexandria, Egypt
The Lighthouse of Alexandria, Egypt, engraving by Ollivier from Grece, by Francois Pouqueville … [+]
Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, modern-day Turkey
The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, 353-350 BC, architect … [+]
Statue of Zeus, Greece
Statue of Zeus Enthroned. Unknown. about 100 B.C. Marble. Object: H: 74 x W: 46 x D: 45.6 cm (29 1/8 … [+]
Temple of Artemis, modern-day Turkey
The Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, 6th century BC, Ephesus, Asia … [+]
Hanging Gardens of Babylon, modern-day Iraq
Reconstruction of the hanging gardens of Babylon, Iraq, engraving by Lemaitre from Chaldee, Assyrie, … [+]
