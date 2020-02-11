Canadian Book-Buying Habits Haven’t Changed Much In The Last Year

Queen Books, an independent general interest bookstore in Toronto, Ontario (Bernard Weil/Toronto … [+] Star via Getty Images)

Toronto Star via Getty Images

Audiobooks are undoubtedly selling well in major markets around the globe, and have been for years. US audiobook sales grew 25% year-over-year to total close to $1 billion across 2018, Audible UK’s 2017 revenues grew by 45%, and just last month, Rakuten OverDrive confirmed that the sky-rocketing audiobook interest applied to libraries as well, with 30% year-over-year growth in digital audiobook checkouts during 2019.

But in Canada, a new study indicates, the audiobook craze doesn’t seem to have had the same impact. Last year, 5% of the book purchases in that country were for the audiobook format, compared to 3.6% across 2018. That’s up, but only by a little.

The news comes from BookNet Canada, which ran online surveys on the book-buying habits of adult, English-speaking book buyers across Canada in 2019. There’s a caveat worth mentioning, too: “It should be noted,” BookNet Canada said in a press release, “that when it comes to audiobooks, the number of purchases may be underreported, as 26% of audiobooks were acquired through a subscription service and may not have been considered a ‘purchase’ by survey respondents.”

The popularity of other formats also held steady: 49% of books purchased were paperbacks, while 17% were ebooks — both percentiles are similar to the year before. Hardcovers composed 24% of purchases, down just slightly from 25.9% in 2018.

The surveying also covered sales channels. While these also showed little change, online channels did drop slightly (from 52.5% of purchases in 2018 to 51% in 2019), while physical channels rose a little (from 47% of purchases in 2018 to 49% of them in 2019). A sign of a resurgence in physical book stores after a decade or two of digital dominance? It’s tough to say for sure unless the trend continues growing in the future.

Meanwhile, the types of books consumers were interested in across 2019, again, was about the same as in recent years. BookNet Canada found that “52% were for Fiction titles, 35% for Non-Fiction, and 13% for Juvenile/YA,” and deemed this to be “on par” with past content consumption tastes.

