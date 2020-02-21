Canndescent’s Chief Marketing Officer – Sam Arellano Goes Deeper Into Five Questions

Canndescent’s Chief Marketing Officer – Sam Arellano

Warren Bobrow=WB: How do you set up a successful brand in the cannabis space?

Sam Arellan0=SA: How you approach building your brand should not be qualified by the space you operate within. As in any industry, start by understanding the audience you wish to engage with. You should know them as well, if not better than they know themselves. The most successful brands regardless of industry are predictive – they know what we want before we do. They revolutionize and modernize the way we think, act and shop. Successful brands become prisms by which paradigms shift and new ones get created. In cannabis, Canndescent operates like this. How does this differ from mainstream brands? It doesn’t. Good brands regardless of industry are like good conversations. That is to say they are reciprocal, meaningful and mutually beneficial.

WB: What makes a sub-brand worth incorporating into your business?

SA: Growth. Consider a sub-brand if you feel as though you can capture more of the market with a brand derivative that leverages your core competences. That said, a multi-brand strategy is not for everyone and serious consideration should be given to whether or not you can achieve the growth you desire with your existing brand. If you think operating one brand is hard try operating two! How does this apply to Goodbrands in particular? Goodbrands is the official cannabis of good times and natural living. We grow the best varieties of pure, all-natural, sun-nurtured cannabis using sustainable practices, fair wages and no pesticides. Goodbrands stands for good health, good practices and good times. At the time we launched Goodbrands the market needed a brand that traded on transparency. Our motto is “Just Good Weed.” The response continues to be phenomenal.

WB: Would there ever be a reason to remove a brand from a company’s brand architecture?

SA: Many reasons in fact. Before considering a multi-brand strategy consider strain on resources. Without adequate planning, a sub-brand can disproportionately draw resources that otherwise should be allocated elsewhere within the business. This happens a lot and it is typically because managers underestimate what is required to drive a successful multi-brand strategy.

WB: How do you reach different demographics with a diverse brand architecture?

SA: For all the challenges a multi-brand strategy brings, there are unique and equally valuable opportunities. Depending on your market and existing brand portfolio, a segmentation strategy may be what is required to win holistically. This is the philosophy behind Canndescent’s house of brands. Today Canndescent appeals to a select portion of the market, that is the ultra-premium consumer who wants the best in whole flower cannabis. Goodbrands on the other hand offers consumers high-quality, sun-nurtured cannabis at a significant bang-for-your-buck. Soon we will be launching a third brand called Volcannx to engage consumers who enjoy cannabis daily.

WB: What factors do you consider when creating an overarching brand architecture?

SA: Fundamental operating principles are a good place to start. It’s important to understand the vision for the business. A well-defined vision provides guideposts that direct how the business needs to evolve. Equally important are values and ethos. At Canndescent we place the consumer at the center of everything we do. And we do it with gratitude and excellence – two of the defining values that make us who we are.

