Canon EOS Line, Lumix, And Nikon D3500 Cameras At Amazon: 2019 Christmas Sales Pricing Continues

Cameras are a popular holiday gift purchase, but many of them are self-purchases under the guise of a gift. Photographers often need to pick their own tools. Amazon knows this and opened three specialty stores, physical “brick and mortar” stores, known as Popup stores for the season; two in California and one in Nevada.

The following cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic (Lumix), and others are at healthy discounts into 2020 and are available online as well as at those three locations. You can shop the Capture the Moment store online, too.

Note: You can get many of these cameras at similar or the same prices, if you prefer to shop at a professional camera store. B&H Photo is where I purchase some of my gear and I appreciate the expertise they share on site. Allan Weitz has a great post on cameras with 1-inch sensors, a brief explanation and discussion of 1-inch sensors and what they mean for photography. You can find the Sony RX100 III for $598 at B&H.

Amazon has physical popup stores (as well as the temporary popup types) listed here. The digital camera popup stores called “Capture The Moment” are in three western locations:

SF Centre, 845 Market Street, San Francisco CA, 94103

Fashion Show Mall, 3200 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

