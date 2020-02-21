Case Dismissed: Whistleblower Disrupted Efficiency Of Employer’s Operations

Getty

There is something oddly circular about a recent ruling of the Missouri-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

A three-judge panel of the court upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by Randy Henry, a former 30-year veteran of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) who had accused the department of attempting to cover-up the 2014 death of a handcuffed 20-year-old man in police custody.

The dead man, Brandon Ellingson, was ejected from a police boat when it hit a wave on the Lake of the Ozarks after he was taken into custody for suspected boating while intoxicated. Ellingson’s arms weren’t in the life jacket’s arm holes and it slipped off.

Cover up?

Henry, then a sergeant, said the police officer who was transporting Ellingson called him on the night of the incident and provided an account of events that differed from the testimony the officer provided at a later coroner’s inquest. When he informed officials at MSHP of this, Henry said he was instructed not to prepare a report.

Thereafter, Henry said he was referred to a therapist for counseling, subjected to retaliatory discipline and forced to resign.

The panel ruled Henry’s speech was not protected by the First Amendment because under a balancing test it had an “adverse impact on the efficiency of the [MSHP’s] operations.” Since it was not protected speech, the panel said, the MSHP could legitimately use it to justify taking adverse employment action against Henry.

Free Speech… Up To A Point

The defendants did not dispute that Henry engaged in Constitutionally protected speech as a citizen when he testified before a committee of the Missouri Legislature and gave a deposition in a civil lawsuit filed by the Ellingson’s family.

However, the appeals court panel criticized Henry’s speech with respect to news reporters, the Ellingson family and comments that he posted on social media.

On a Facebook page dedicated to Ellingson, Henry expressed concern about possible corruption in a special prosecutor’s investigation of the MSHP’s handling of Ellingson’s drowning. He said the prosecutor might be involved in a “quid pro quo” because her son was cleared of wrongdoing in a rape case after a DNA analysis requested by MSHP. The prosecutor subsequently recused herself and filed a complaint against Henry.

The panel said that Henry was not a “legitimate whistleblower” because he did not “substantiate the allegations – especially those involving the special prosecutor and her son – before spreading the information to the internet.”

An MHSP investigation of the prosecutor’s complaint found that Henry violated three departmental orders, including a General Order “prohibiting the spread of ‘malicious rumors or lies, disrupt the workplace, or destructively criticize or maliciously ridicule the Patrol…” The investigator reported two prosecutors said they would no longer prosecute charges brought by Henry “due to concerns about his trustworthiness and integrity.”

The MSHP investigation led to formal charges against Henry and an “offer of discipline.” Henry rejected the “offer,” which would have reduced his rank from sergeant to corporal and required him to move to a different location. Henry retired in June 2015. A second special prosecutor found Henry’s allegations with respect to the first special prosecutor were “unsubstantiated.”

The appeals court said MSHP “demonstrated a deterioration in trust within Henry’s troop and that Henry engaged in unprofessional behaviors that violated General Orders… The consequences of Henry’s actions were ‘sufficient evidence of disruption.’”

Lesson?

If Henry had kept his mouth shut and let the coroner’s inquest proceed without challenging alleged discrepancies in the testimony of the police officer who was responsible for Ellingson’s safety, he would not have been referred to a therapist, subject to disciplinary proceedings and forced out after three decades of service. He would not have spent years in federal court (and who knows how much money) in a quest for “justice.”

And the MSHP would have continued operating “efficiently.”

Apparently, Henry’s safety vest was silence.

The 8th Circuit judges on the panel were Bobby E. Shepherd, L. Steven Grasz (who wrote the decision) and Jonathan A. Kobes.

Source