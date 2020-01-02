Home Finance Cash Dividend On The Way From JPMorgan Chase
Cash Dividend On The Way From JPMorgan Chase

written by Forbes January 2, 2020
Cash Dividend On The Way From JPMorgan Chase
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.90 declared by JPMorgan Chase:

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JPM’s low point in its 52 week range is $96.69 per share, with $140.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.75.

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

On 1/3/20, JPMorgan Chase will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of JPM’s recent stock price of $139.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 1/3/20.

