Cash Dividend On The Way From JPMorgan Chase

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.90 declared by JPMorgan Chase:
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JPM’s low point in its 52 week range is $96.69 per share, with $140.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.75.
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.
On 1/3/20, JPMorgan Chase will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/31/20. As a percentage of JPM’s recent stock price of $139.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of JPMorgan Chase to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when JPM shares open for trading on 1/3/20.
