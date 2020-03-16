Cathay Pacific Are Now ADDING Flights To U.K/U.S. As Hong Kong Has Coronavirus Under Control

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s largest airline, has been one of the travel companies hit hardest by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hong Kong’s proximity to the worst affected country of China meant that demand to the country dropped dramatically after the onset of COVID-19.

A Cathay Pacific passenger airplane is taxied onto the runway at Hong Kong's Chek Lap Kok International Airport on March 10, 2020.

However, Hong Kong has used sensible strategies to contain to outbreak of Coronavirus from the onset and officially reported just 105 cases of the virus with 2 fatalities.

Hong Kong is now being seen as an example for the rest of the world to follow. Very little panic has occurred in Hong Kong despite contending with the outbreak of the virus for months.

A flight crew from Cathay Pacific Airways, wearing protective masks, walk in the international terminal after arriving on a flight from Hong Kong at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on February 28, 2020.

Cathay Pacific canceled as much as 75% of flights at one point, but now the airline is setting a positive precedent for the rest of the aviation community that has grounded fleets and canceled flights worldwide.

The airline has reinstated some flights to the U.S. and increased capacity on other routes.

A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777 aircraft seen taxing at the Hong Kong International airport.

Cathay Pacific is touting increased Easter demand and overseas residents wanting to return home to see family.

A statement from the company said that “as the home carrier of Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific understands that many Hong Kong students and citizens in North America and London are eager to come home as soon as possible and in time for the Easter break.”

A passenger wearing a face mask walks past Cathay Pacific aircraft parked at Kansai International Airport on March 10, 2020 in Osaka, Japan.

Cathay Pacific have re-added a daily flight to both New York and Boston in the U.S. between March 19-21 and upgraded the size of the aircraft on the Seattle and San Francisco routes from an a350-900 to a larger a350-1000 variant.

The airline is also reinstating CX254 from London on March 19. Hopes are that the increase in capacity and demand are a positive sign for the airline and the industry as a whole.

