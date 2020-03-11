Cathay Pacific Could End Swire Pedigree With Outside Replacement For CFO Martin Murray

There are not many Cathay Pacific flights at Hong Kong International Airport these days, but the city’s home airline could make one significant departure: ending total Swire pedigree and opening its executive ranks to outsiders – or at least one. Cathay is seeking external candidates to replace Martin Murray as CFO. The company has been searching for at least a month but Murray’s resignation has not been formally disclosed to the stock exchange.

“We have no comments,” a Cathay spokesperson told Forbes on Monday night. On Wednesday the South China Morning Post reported the search, and expected Murray to leave Cathay for another post in parent owner Swire. Cathay reports annual results on March 11, which will show the financial impact of last year’s protests in Hong Kong, which dented passenger demand and saw Cathay discount tickets.

Selecting an outside replacement for Murray would be a rare Cathay appointment not made from within Swire, which owns 45% of Cathay and has management rights, recently renewed through 2022. Cathay’s executives in the modern era have come from Swire. Murray, who joined in 2011, is Cathay’s longest-serving senior manager in the same position.

Amid growing aviation competition and weakening profits at Cathay, there have been calls for Swire to be only a shareholder and step back from a managing role in favour of business and aviation experts to lead Hong Kong’s largest airline. An outsider CFO would give management and Swire initial experience. Long-term, more management changes may be necessary if Cathay’s shareholding changes or regulators want to exercise more day-to-day control over Cathay.

A new CFO would add to Cathay’s four executive changes in the last nine months: chairman, CEO, chief customer and commercial officer, and commercial director. Changing an executive post during this coronavirus downturn – on top of last year’s new appointments –may be difficult. But Cathay started the appointment process before the extensive global outbreak of the virus, when it was beginning to see business stabilization.

The shock changes were prompted by mainland China losing faith in Cathay management during Hong Kong’s protests. While the leadership overhaul was unusual, it may have exposed a lack of succession options by restricting Cathay to Swire management. Cathay also appointed a new CEO of subsidiary airline HK Express as the former executive, Ronald Lam, returned to Cathay.

The incoming management was “a testament to the bench strength of the Swire Group,” outgoing CEO Rupert Hogg said. But direct experience may have been limited. New CEO Augustus Tang left Cathay in 2008, a different era, while new chairman Patrick Healy was from Swire but never worked in Cathay. Succession limits might also be evident at shareholder Swire Pacific, which in January announced its new chairman as Zhang Zhuoping. He left Swire in 2011, having been a GM at its popular Beijing mall and development, Sanlitun. He replaces Ivan Chu, who had constant service to Swire and, prior to being chairman, was CEO of Cathay.

Outsiders sometimes criticise Cathay management as insular, making the airline slow to adapt and innovate. While Cathay has a formal management relationship with Swire, other flag Asian airlines also typically cultivate management from within and seldom make outside appointments.

Japan’s market is large but All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines managers do not switch between airlines as has occurred in the U.S., with Scott Kirby leaving American Airlines for United Airlines or United veteran Brian Znotins joining American. Chinese airline executives can rotate – China Eastern president Ma Xulun took the same post at China Southern last year – but these are orchestrated by the state shareholder.

The Cathay-Swire relationship is different as executives are trained to be business generalists rather than aviation specialists. They can be assigned to Swire’s other divisions, from sea shipping to tea plantations. Singapore Airlines executives rotate through departments, but within aviation. Stephen Barnes became SIA CFO in 2014 having previously been at an aircraft leasing company, but before he worked for SIA in the early 2000s.

Passengers feel Cathay is slow to adapt, pointing to how long it took Cathay to introduce mattresses in business class or that it still has old-school tray meal service. “I want my meals plated properly and I want them on the table instead of getting my meal served on a tray like in the cafeteria or the hospital,” commented one frequent flyer whose profile lists membership in Cathay’s officially highest frequent flyer tier, diamond.

Within headquarters, Cathay had a bloated workforce, inefficient practices, and lagging IT that former CEO Hogg aimed to overhaul with his transformation plan. That also saw Cathay add one seat per economy row to its 777s, making them 10-abreast. That higher density is typically unpopular with passengers, but competitors from China Eastern to Qatar Airways already had it. Cathay is still sending aircraft through retrofits to receive the extra seats.

Swire’s annual service fees from Cathay, excluding salaries and administrative costs, are capped at HK$380 million (US$49 million), according to a regulatory filing. The fees are calculated as a percentage of profit, and Swire received no fees from Cathay in 2008, 2016 and 2017 when the airline reported losses. Over the last 12 years, Cathay on average paid Swire HK$91m (US$12m) in service fees.

Murray, 53, is below Swire’s retirement age. He has worked alongside four CEOs, having run Cathay’s finances since 2011. Murray was due to leave Cathay last year and be replaced with a Swire manager, but this did not eventuate, the Post said. Cathay managers typically rotate about every three years, although Cathay’s CFO position has not always held tightly to this. While Murray’s direct predecessor, James Hughes-Hallett, held the post between 2009 and 2011, Robert Atkinson had a long tenure. He was finance director from 1997 until his retirement in 2009.

It was during Murray’s time that Cathay lost $4 billion over four years in fuel hedging losses. But Cathay, which has collective decision making, never publicly blamed anyone in management.

Affable Murray is low-key, approachable, and good humoured. He is part of the Swire club, and entitled to premium cabin travel, but he regales social gatherings with bargain airfares he has found. One time when there were limited staff travel seats during a holiday, he booked himself and his family on Etihad – in economy.

