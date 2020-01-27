CDC Warns Travelers To Avoid All ‘Nonessential’ Travel To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese officials have already restricted travel in and around Wuhan, China—the epicenter of the virus—but the new travel warning encompasses the entire country.

A health worker checks the temperature of women entering the subway on January 26, 2020 in Beijing, … [+] China.

Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images

Topline: U.S. officials told travelers on Monday to avoid all nonessential travel to China, increasing the severity of its previous travel warning as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country.

The travel warnings were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the State Department. “Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China,” the State Department said.

Key background: The outbreak began in early December 2019 in Wuhan, China, and has continued to spread. Early reports suggest the disease originated from a seafood market in Wuhan. On Sunday, Ma Xiaowei, head of China’s National Health Commission, warned the virus could become even more dangerous because it is contagious during incubation—the period between when a person is infected and when symptoms present themselves.

News peg: Chinese officials have locked down Wuhan and several surrounding cities, blocking access to roads, public transportation and airports in an attempt quarantine the region before the disease spreads further. The unprecedented shutdown has affected more millions people in China’s Hubei province.

Tangent: The global economy is reeling from the effects of the virus and is making investors wary.