CES 2020: Bluetooth LE Audio Is Going To Vastly Improve Wireless Earbuds

One of the biggest announcements at CES 2020 isn’t a gadget, it’s a new standard. Bluetooth wireless celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020, and this year promises a new generation of devices that will benefit from some serious feature upgrades. Bluetooth LE Audio includes a new LC3 audio codec that delivers high data rates at lower power, along with multi-streaming audio support.

In other words, Bluetooth headphones and especially Bluetooth earbuds are about to get a whole lot better. Here’s why.

Bluetooth LE Audio is coming to vastly improve the next generation of wireless earbuds.

Image copyright Bluetooth SIG

Multi-Streaming Audio

One of the biggest wins in Bluetooth LE Audio is support for multi-streaming and this is a huge deal, especially for true wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods.

Currently, a source device like an iPhone can only stream audio to one earbud in a set. That earbud then has to connect wirelessly to the second bud to stream for stereo sound. This setup is one of the reasons why I have preferred wireless earbuds — with the two buds connected by a wire (like the Jaybird Tarah Pro) — to true wireless earbuds. That wire eliminates dropouts, lag, and sync issues between the two buds.

The multi-streaming audio support in Bluetooth LE Audio means the source device can stream to more than one device simultaneously, so both wireless earbuds get a signal. This promises to eliminate the current issues caused by true wireless earbuds having to manage audio synchronization themselves. On a more general level, it is also expected to provide better stereo imaging, improve the audio assistant experience, and make it easier for users to switch between Bluetooth audio sources.

Broadcast Audio

Broadcast Audio is a new feature that expands on Bluetooth LE Audio’s multi-streaming audio support. The Bluetooth audio source can transmit to multiple devices simultaneously — not just a single set of wireless earbuds. This will allow someone to play music on their smartphone and have their friends also listen in using their own Bluetooth headphones. Broadcast Audio could also enable a public source (such as a TV in an airport lounge) to allow multiple people with Bluetooth headphones to connect and listen in without requiring a permission-based pairing process.

LC3 Audio Codec

Music lovers will appreciate the new LC3 Audio Codec that’s part of Bluetooth LE Audio, but its benefits extend far beyond audio quality. LC3 is claimed to deliver improved sound quality at half the current SBC codec’s data rate. Higher quality audio is a plus, even if you find current audio quality on Bluetooth headphones and earbuds is good enough.

The real win here is that the lower data transmission rate requires means a significant reduction in power required. That gives the manufacturers the option of either keeping the existing battery capacity and being able to offer significantly longer battery life on a charge, or keeping battery life the same and shrinking the physical size of the earbuds or headphones.

This is especially exciting for true wireless earbuds. They currently suffer from relatively short battery life — the Helm Audio earbuds I tested in December were standouts in this respect, but even the seven hours on a charge I got wasn’t quite enough to get through a full day of use. And true wireless earbuds are bulky compared to regular, wired earbuds. The option of shaving the battery size down (and losing the radio needed to transmit between buds) should bring some welcome shrinkage in their form factor, for a more comfortable and less conspicuous fit.

Great, When Do I Get Bluetooth LE Audio?

The final specifications for Bluetooth LE Audio are being finalized through the first half of 2020. Hardware that supports the new standard is expected later this year and that means wireless headphones or earbuds with Bluetooth LE Audio should be on shelves in time for the holiday shopping season.

The bad news? While Bluetooth LE Audio is backwards compatible with existing devices, you won’t get the benefits unless both the source and the headphones are equipped with the new chips. This is not a firmware update situation, it requires new hardware…

So start saving!

Source