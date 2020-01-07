CES 2020: What’s Driving Innovation

CES2020 Predictions – What’s Driving Innovation This Year

By Dave Evans, Fictiv CEO

CES is a celebration of all that’s great about innovation. It delivers new ideas, technologies, products, and solutions year after year. It’s the annual playground of innovators and consumers, and for investors looking for the next big idea.

So, what can we expect to see at CES 2020, and what is driving the current crop of disruptors as we enter a new decade of exciting innovation?

CES is a show that touches just about every industry, and the show’s diverse impact is only heightened by the stellar list of keynote presentations, panels, and fireside chats. This year’s impressive keynote list includes leaders from Samsung, Daimler AG/Mercedes-Benz, Salesforce, and Delta Airlines, along with the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Chief Technology Officer of the United States Michael Kratsios, and Presidential Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump.

This list is impressive on its own, but what this cross-industry keynote lineup shows us is just how widespread and important technology has become to modern society.

These days, all companies are technology companies.

CES is much more than a technology showcase. It serves to set the scene for the entire year, and innovation sits in the middle. Creative minds are constantly thinking up new solutions to the world’s problems. They are tackling major issues like climate change, sustainability, increasing demand on medical services due to aging populations, urbanization, and much more. They are taking major ingredient technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and additive manufacturing and using them in new and innovative ways.

Here are a few of my own predictions for CES 2020 as we enter a new decade of innovation.

CES 2020 Prediction #1 – Smart and Connected Thanks to 5G and Wi-Fi 6

For over a decade now, we’ve been talking the IoT talk.

Now, it’s time to walk the walk.

2020 will be the year we start to take connectivity to the next level, and by the end of the decade, I fully expect us to take it for granted in the same way we take electricity for granted. It’s reliable, and it’s always there when we need it. There are numerous enablers that are helping to make seamless connectivity table stakes, but probably the most talked about right now are 5G and Wi-Fi 6 which promise to deliver zero latency, along with unprecedented speeds and bandwidth. These are all game changers for smart cars, smart cities, and indeed, smart manufacturing.

CES 2020 Prediction #2 – Ambient Intelligence

We are acutely aware that technology is now part of our everyday lives, and the way we access it is changing faster than we expected. We regularly call out for assistance from Alexa, Google, or Siri, talk to our apple TV, and use voice and gesture controls in our vehicles. And much more is coming. Even factory environments are embracing new ways of interfacing with work instruction, such as augmented reality glasses and voice controls that allow operators to view and interrogate information hands-free. We can expect our relationship with technology to become more seamless, more intuitive, more natural and conversational, and totally immersive.

CES 2020 Prediction #3 – Health, Fitness, and Wellbeing

Health & Wellness has been one of the fastest growing parts of CES in recent years, and this year, that trend is set to continue. This reflects the wider industry, as we increasingly look to technology to help us stay fit, fight or manage illnesses, meet some of the huge challenges faced by healthcare globally, or just help us to relax and unwind. The manufacturing industry is one where numerous ingredient technologies collide, from artificial intelligence for diagnosis and robotics and augmented reality for surgery all the way to 3d printing for prosthetics and smart wearable devices that monitor vital signs. It’s an exciting sector where breakthroughs deliver life changing, and sometimes live saving, outcomes. I am expecting some exciting new solutions in this area.

CES 2020 Prediction #4 – Shared Mobility

CES is huge for the automotive industry and increasingly that industry is morphing from car maker to mobility enabler. In his keynote last year, Ford CEO Jim Hackett spoke about the way mobility is changing and keyed in on Ford’s role in enabling that change. This ranges from infrastructure for smart cities and smart vehicles to shared mobility and multi-modal transport solutions, including autonomous buses and drones delivering packages. This year, we are expecting even more from the entire car manufacturing supply chain as well as mobility service providers like Uber and Lyft that are changing shared mobility in a service-based shared economy. Expect this entire sector to see substantial disruption in coming years, as our relationship with mobility and vehicles changes radically.

CES 2020 Prediction #5 – Our Co-Existence with Robots

As technology becomes immersive and ambient, so does the use of robotics and automation, bringing into focus the relationship between humans and machines. We’re moving from a world where technology is a tool to be used as we need to it into the era of collaborative technology, where we use robotics and automation to increase our speed, strength, and ability to compute complexity almost instantly. This changing relationship with robotics and automation creates societal challenges but offers some amazing benefits that take humans to new heights.

Of course, there will be the usual introduction of faster processors and laptops, see-through 8K TVs, smarter smartphones, and gadgets that do things you never thought needed doing.

CES offers a snapshot of innovators’ thinking, as well as a vision of the technologies that are going to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play over the coming decade. I can’t wait to see what comes next and am looking forward to a few surprises at this year’s CES in Las Vegas.

