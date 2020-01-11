CES: The Coolest AI (Artificial Intelligence) Announcements

Attendees visit the Neon booth January 10, 2020 on the final day of the 2020 Consumer Electronics … [+] Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. – The startup company’s goal is to create “artificial humans” or “computationally created virtual beings” which they call Neons. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

As seen at this week’s CES 2020 mega conference, the buzz for AI continues to be intense. Here are just a few comments from the attendees:

Nichole Jordan, who is Grant Thornton’s Central region managing partner: “From AI-powered agriculture equipment to emotion-sensing technology, walking the exhibit floors at CES drives home the fact that artificial intelligence is no longer a vision of the future. It is here today and is clearly going to be more integrated into our world going forward.”

Derek Kennedy, the Senior Partner and Global Technology Leader at Boston Consulting Group: “AI is increasingly playing a role in every intelligent product, such as upscaling video signals for an 8K TV as well as every business process, like predicting consumer demand for a new product.”

Houman Haghighi, the Business Development Partner at Menlo Ventures: “Voice, natural language and predictive actions are continuing to become the new—and sometimes the only—user interface within the home, automobile, and workplace.”

So what were some of the stand out announcement at CES? Well, given that there were over 4,500 exhibitors, this is a tough question to answer. But here are some innovations that certainly do show the power of AI:

Prosthetics: Using AI along with EMG technology, BrainCo has built a prosthetic arm that learns. In fact, it can allow for people to play a piano or even do calligraphy.

“This is an electronic device that allows you to control the movements of an artificial arm with the power of thought alone,” said Max Babych, who is the CEO of SpdLoad.

The cost for the prosthetic is quite affordable at about $10,000 (this is compared to about $100,000 for alternatives).

SelfieType: One of the nagging frictions of smartphones is the keyboard. But Samsung has a solution: SelfieType. It leverages cameras and AI to create a virtual keyboard on a surface (such as a table) that learns from hand movements.

“This was my favorite and simplest AI use case at CES,” said R. Mordecai, who is the Head of Innovation and Partnerships at INNOCEAN USA. “I wish I had it for the flight home so I could type this on the plane tray.”

Lululab’s Lumine: This is a smart mirror that is for skin care. Lumine uses deep learning to analyze six categories–wrinkles, pigment, redness, pores, sebum and trouble–and then recommends products to help.

Whisk: This is powered by AI to scan the contents of your fridge so as to think up creative dishes to cook (it is based research from over 100 nutritionists, food scientists, engineers and retailers). Not only does this technology allow for a much better experience, but should help reduce food waste. Keep in mind that the average person throws away 238 pounds of food every year.

Wiser: Developed by Schneider Electric, this is a small device that you install in your home’s circuit breaker box. With the use of machine learning, you can get real-time monitoring of usage by appliance, which can lead to money savings and optimization for a solar system.

Vital Signs Monitoring: The Binah.ai app analyzes a person’s face to get medical-grade insights, such as oxygen saturation, respiration rate, heart rate variability and mental stress. The company also plans to add monitoring for hemoglobin levels and blood pressure.

Neon: This is a virtual assistant that looks like a real person, who can engage in intelligent conversation and show emotion. While still in the early stages, the technology is actually kind of scary. The creator of Neon–which is Samsung-backed Star Labs—thinks that it will replace doctors, lawyers and other white collar professionals. No doubt, this appears to be a recipe for wide-scale unemployment, not to mention a way to unleash a torrent of deepfakes!

Tom (@ttaulli) is the author of the book, Artificial Intelligence Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction.

Source