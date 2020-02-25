Challenging The Low Expectations Of The United States – India Relationship

At the time that my book, “The India-US Partnership: $1 Trillion By 2030”, was published in 2015, relations between the United States and India were strongly on the upswing. Trade had expanded to over $120 billion annually, India was viewed as an investment destination beyond just information technology, and Indian companies were rapidly hiring in the United States. A strong economic partnership arching towards one trillion dollars in annual bilateral trade was feasible within our lifetimes. It felt like the sky was the limit.

Five years later, the view is party-cloudy. The latest available numbers show that trade between the United States and India has stalled at about $142 billion annually – below the $166 billion in trade with tiny South Korea, a nation with less than 5% of the population of India. Emerging markets like Mexico and China each do nearly $700 billion in annual trade with the United States, even while fighting trade wars with the Trump Administration.

Trump and Modi in Ahmedabad, India

ASSOCIATED PRESS (Forbes)

Why has trade stalled? And why do the US and India continue to miss such a big generational opportunity to realign geopolitics and global economics? The macro conditions that have driven the US and India towards greater economic and political cooperation over the last twenty years remain in place – a shared commitment to capitalism, diversity and democracy, and the need to mobilize in response to the common threat posed by China. If the bilateral relationship could resemble what the United States has with major allies such as Mexico or Japan to include research, innovation, joint geopolitical leadership, and military and economic cooperation, it would transform global alliances and bridge the North-South divide in areas like climate change.

The last twenty years have shown great progress. President Clinton opened the door to a Post-Cold War friendship with India with his visit in 2000. President Bush envisioned a strategic alliance and pushed through the 2008 Civilian Nuclear Agreement. President Obama focused on deeper and broader economic ties in innovation, health care, agriculture and climate change. In his own way, President Trump, through his relationship with Prime Minister Modi, has established personal friendship as an important pillar of US-India diplomacy.

Unfortunately, President Trump’s 36-hour trip to India this week exposed the low expectations that we are settling for in US-India relations. Press and commentators from both sides seemed content to declare this trip a victory simply because Trump showed up….and Modi put on an extravagant show for him. The resulting announcements were so small – only $3 billion in defense deals, that the media hardly covered Trump’s second day at all, instead shifting to local violence in Delhi surrounding India’s controversial citizenship law.

There are two potential explanations for the lost momentum in US-India relations. The first, is that all the easy stuff has been done, and the two nations have only recently developed enough trust in each other to start working on the hard stuff. The more cynical view is that both nations have let an air of inevitability slow the pace of progress, as evidenced by the fact that trade negotiators have been discussing Harley Davidson’s and civilian nuclear power cooperation for over a decade.

Prime Minister Modi clearly understands the enormous potential economic benefits that come from a strong partnership with the United States. He has invested heavily in developing friendships with President Obama and President Trump. For President Trump, India represents an important potential success story – a nation with whom tough trade agreements can be negotiated without personal and political tension.

Both nations must move beyond the optics of “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi”. India needs massive investment in key areas such as infrastructure, health care and financial services. The US is a leader in these sectors and can provide capital, technical know-how and Fortune 500 partners. The United States, facing a very low-unemployment rate and the retirement of Baby Boomers, will continue to need engineers, technologists and health care professionals from India. We know about the doctors and engineers, but according to the National Foundation for American Policy, nurses educated in India make up the third largest group of international educated nurses in the American nursing workforce. By 2022, the Census Bureau estimates that nearly 1 million health care jobs will be open in the United States and will need to be filled by immigrant health practitioners.

A bilateral trade policy, therefore, should focus on the big stuff – the development of the Indian economy to become a much larger market for America, and the important role that a vibrant India will play in US economic growth in the form of educated immigrants, Indian companies and innovation. Some of it will be very hard, such as the debate over Huawei and 5G. Other areas, such as professional immigration, should be easier than they have been.

In the last few years, we have seen important progress on projects between US and Indian organizations. For example, EnglishHelper, a US-based education and artificial intelligence organization, now provides English learning software to nearly 20 million students in Indian government schools and has re-exported its model to the United States. The Deshpande Foundation, an American philanthropy, has been recognized by the United Nations as a model for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for its work in Northwest Karnataka, India. Even at the policy level, the Atal Innovation Mission of Niti Aayog has taken the time to understand innovation and entrepreneurship policy in the United States as it develops its own programs in India.

Can the India-US Partnership really reach $1 trillion? Or at least $500 billion, as former US Vice President Joe Biden promoted in 2013? For this aspiration to come true, we need to build upon the spectacular displays of friendship. We need the hard work of a grand strategy, where each nation empathizes with the other, and works diligently to resolve issues around trade, market access and defense with the big picture in mind.

