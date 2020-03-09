Cheap Oil Can’t Fill Planes And It Could Leave Critical Airline Seats Empty

Few airlines are likely to be celebrating the sudden drop in the oil markets today. While airlines who haven’t hedged their oil prices high may benefit from the drop, fuel is still too high a cost factor to justify flying empty or near-empty aircraft.

Airlines need to maintain high fleet utilization and high load factors to be profitable. The spread of Coronavirus has led to a sudden retraction in demand, which means airlines are operating some flights far below their global break-even load factors (65% according to IATA).

But as important as it is for traditional airlines to fill as many of the seats onboard as they can, it is critical that they fill high-fare and high-yield premium cabin seating. A potential global recession, caused by a combination of Coronavirus and the collapse of markets—including the oil markets—is likely to bleed premium reservations.

Passengers who might have bought up to premium economy seating to avoid crowding in economy no longer have incentive to do so, when whole rows in the economy cabin are flying empty. Passengers who typically fly in business class could be harder to find.

We’ve seen this dynamic before, as this IATA chart from 2016 illustrates, with premium share of bookings declining in step with the banking, mining and energy sectors.

“Tough times in these sectors since 2011 – as proxied by the relative underperformance of these sectors’ equities versus the total global stock market – corresponds with premium’s declining share of total traffic over the same period,” IATA wrote at the time.

Worse still, the Coronavirus scare is driving some high premium passengers — the few who might still buy first class tickets — to flying by private jet.

What airlines need to get through these times—however short-lived they might be—is the freedom to stop flying empty aircraft. IATA requested an easing of slot rules that require airlines to operate 80% of their scheduled flights to certain airports, or risk losing their rights to serve those markets, but have only been partially successful.

“We’ve seen the … slot co-ordinators [in Mainland China] been very responsive to those rules, in the immediate situation. But airlines will need some certainty to plan and to move their fleet to markets which are still seeing demand from consumers. So, they [will] need slot waivers for a longer period of time,” Flight Global quotes IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce as saying during a recent briefing in Singapore.

A failure to ease slot rules also counters any efforts airlines are making to reduce their carbon footprint, since the per capita share of CO2 rises dramatically on flights with low load-factors, even if they are operated by more modern, efficient aircraft.

Airlines have been acting quickly and dramatically to cut back capacity. Lufthansa announced last week that it would reduce capacity by up to 50% and ground its A380 fleet of 14 aircraft as it adjusts to lower demand.

But even if the Coronavirus outbreak were to be contained over then next month, the economic shocks experienced over the past two months, and the oil price wars launched today, will have longer-lasting repercussions on corporate flight habits.

If airlines are unable to fill their premium cabins, because of a prolonged dip in corporate travel demand, their recovery will be slower.

