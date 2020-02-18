Chicago Children’s Hospital Shaken Down By Blagojevich: No Comment On Trump Sentence Commutation

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint … [+] Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Trump announced a set of clemencies and pardons on Tuesday, including for former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich who was convicted of public corruption and for financier Michael Milken who was convicted of securities fraud. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/CNP/Bloomberg

© 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP

Executives at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and pediatric doctors there had no comment Tuesday following word President Donald Trump was commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Blagojevich, who has served eight years in federal prison following a conviction in a campaign corruption scheme was accused, among other things, of trying to sell for Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat.

But among the more shocking allegations among those against Blagojevich was that he wanted a $50,000 contribution from the CEO of the hospital, then known as Children’s Memorial, for backing millions of dollars in state funding for pediatric doctors across the state of Illinois. The fundraising shakedown was among the criminal counts Blagojevich was found guilty on, reports and records in the case show.

Patrick Magoon, who retired last year as the longtime CEO of Lurie Children’s, was -at the time of the Blagojevich shakedown — chairman of the board of the Illinois Hospital Association, a powerful lobby in the state.

Magoon was unavailable for comment. Lurie Children’s executives declined to comment when reached Tuesday afternoon.

Magoon was targeted by Blagojevich, according to reports at the time, because he was the main hospital executive that was part of a coalition known as “We Care for Illinois Kids” that at the time included Lurie Children’s; the University of Chicago Medicine’s Comer Children’s Hospital; La Rabida Children’s Hospital, and groups representing Illinois pediatricians.

Until Blagojevich intervened, the $8 million was destined as reimbursement payments for hundreds of pediatric doctors to treat poor sick children “throughout Illinois,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

Children’s Memorial, long the largest provider of pediatric services for poor sick kids in Illinois, led the coalition, which was “formed to highlight the need to pay specialists on behalf of sick children because there are many doctors in Illinois who do not accept payments from the Medicaid health insurance program for the poor, citing its low rates,” The Chicago Tribune reported at the time. “It is not uncommon for these children to have to wait weeks just to get an appointment with a specialist. The $8 million would go toward easing those lines by getting more money to doctors throughout the state.”

Source