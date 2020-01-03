Home Business Children’s Picture Book Biography ‘Elizabeth Warren’s Big, Bold Plans’ To Be Published In May
written by Forbes January 3, 2020
On May 5, 2020, Simon & Schuster imprint Atheneum Books for Young Readers will publish children’s picture book Elizabeth Warren’s Big, Bold Plans by Laurie Ann Thompson, illustrated by Susanna Chapman. The publisher’s blurb about the book reads in part, “Discover the inspiring story of Senator Elizabeth Warren and her lifelong commitment to working hard and advocating for equality in this compelling and accessible picture book biography.” The book, geared towards ages four through eight, will have a 100,000 print run, with plans for select bookstore events and storytimes in Seattle and Nashville.

Laurie Ann Thompson, also the author of the Two Truths and a Lie series and several nonfiction books, including the teen how-to Be a Changemaker, and Emmanuel’s Dream, said in an interview, “I have admired Elizabeth Warren for years, so I enjoyed getting to know her a bit better while doing research for this book. Warren seems to me to exemplify what a politician—no matter what party or ideology they represent—should be: someone who is truly in it to serve, to help people, to make the world a better place. I am truly grateful for those genuine public servants who work so selflessly across so many levels of our government.”

“I’m proud to lend a paintbrush to this Elizabeth Warren story,” said illustrator Susanna Chapman in an interview. “Senator Warren’s eagerness, throughout her life, to see other people’s experience has impressed me and I’ve learned from her example as a citizen as well as a leader in compassion, accountability, and willingness to learn. I used to live just outside of Boston and happened to be walking on her street the night she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 just before she was elected state senator—it’s a tenuous connection to her but is fun to look back on while I’ve been rigorously studying her life for this book.”

 “I am thrilled to be publishing this elegant, informative celebration of an individual whose life and actions inspire millions to advocate for equity and integrity,” said Julia McCarthy, assistant editor at Atheneum, who edited the book. “Senator Warren is not only a key figure in the current political landscape, but a role model for any young person with big plans.”

The book is part of a trend of progressive politics in children’s books, identified by The Atlantic in November 2018. The magazine wrote that, “This development applies all the way down to picture books—a category for which the intended audience and the buyers are two very different groups. In this sense, ‘woke’ picture books can be thought of as products for parents, helping them distill some of the day’s most fraught cultural issues into little narrative lessons for their kids.”

