China Advises Against Travel To Wuhan As Fight Against Coronavirus Reaches ‘Critical Stage’

Key background: Chinese health officials believe the current outbreak originated in a Wuhan food market and was transmitted from an animal to a human but the exact source of the virus has not been confirmed. Officials are concerned that the virus is mutating and that this could make the outbreak more dangerous, AP reported. On Monday it was confirmed that the illness can be spread between humans. The number of reported cases is rising rapidly, and on Wednesday stood at 440. China’s government and public health officials around the world are working to limit the spread of the outbreak to avoid a repeat of the SARS, a coronavirus epidemic that ultimately claimed the lives of 800 people and infected 8,000 people in 2002-2003.

Tangent: The coronavirus outbreak is having a knock on effect on qualifying matches for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, across Asia and Oceania. Qualifying boxing matches in Wuhan next month have been cancelled, while the future of the Australian women’s soccer team qualifier, also slated for Wuhan next month, might still go ahead, according to Reuters.

Travel operators and airlines have also said they will ease restrictions on refunds. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific says it will waive fees on refunds and rerouting, while Trip.com, China’s biggest online travel agency, has waived cancellation fees for trips to Wuhan.

A health officer (L) screens arriving passengers from China at Changi International airport in … [+] Singapore on January 22

AFP via Getty Images

Topline: Chinese authorities have advised people to avoid travel to Wuhan as the death toll from the outbreak of coronavirus rose to nine on Wednesday.

Officials in China are warning residents of the central Chinese city home, which is home to around 11 million people, to avoid public gatherings, while pharmacies have restricted the number of face masks that can be sold to individuals.

Around 440 people have been infected with the pneumonia-like virus which was first detected in Wuhan now spread to several other Chinese cities and in the last week Thailand, Japan, and the U.S.

Li Bin, vice-commissioner of China’s National health Commission, said on Wednesday: “Basically, do not go to Wuhan. And those in Wuhan please do not leave the city.”

The travel warning comes just days ahead of the Lunar New Year in China when tens of million of people will travel home to spend the holidays with family.

Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn has asked workers at its Wuhan plant to stay home over the annual holiday period because of the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.

Airports in the UK, U.S, Australia, and several other nations confirmed plans to screen passengers who have traveled to Wuhan, or have an unusually high temperature.

The World Health Organisation has summoned an expert panel for an emergency meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to establish whether to designate the illness a global health emergency and recommend travel restrictions.

Symptoms of the illness include coughing, fever and breathing difficulties, and can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

Key background: Chinese health officials believe the current outbreak originated in a Wuhan food market and was transmitted from an animal to a human but the exact source of the virus has not been confirmed. Officials are concerned that the virus is mutating and that this could make the outbreak more dangerous, AP reported. On Monday it was confirmed that the illness can be spread between humans. The number of reported cases is rising rapidly, and on Wednesday stood at 440. China’s government and public health officials around the world are working to limit the spread of the outbreak to avoid a repeat of the SARS, a coronavirus epidemic that ultimately claimed the lives of 800 people and infected 8,000 people in 2002-2003.

Tangent: The coronavirus outbreak is having a knock on effect on qualifying matches for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, across Asia and Oceania. Qualifying boxing matches in Wuhan next month have been cancelled, while the future of the Australian women’s soccer team qualifier, also slated for Wuhan next month, might still go ahead, according to Reuters.

Travel operators and airlines have also said they will ease restrictions on refunds. Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific says it will waive fees on refunds and rerouting, while Trip.com, China’s biggest online travel agency, has waived cancellation fees for trips to Wuhan.