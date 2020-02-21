Home Business China Mints A Second Robotic Home Cleaner Billionaire
China Mints A Second Robotic Home Cleaner Billionaire

February 21, 2020
© 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

China added a second entrepreneur from the robotic home cleaning business to its ranks on Friday.

Beijing Roborock Technology’s chairman Chang Jing’s holdings in the company were worth more than $1.1 billion after its IPO at the Shanghai Stock Exchange.   Roborock soared by 84.5% to close at 500.1 yuan upon listing.

Roborock is part of what’s known in China as the Xiaomi ecosystem, owing to its ties to China smartphone supplier Xiaomi. Shunwei Capital, an investment firm chaired by Xiaomi’s billionaire CEO Lei Jun, is an investor in Roborock; Xiaomi invested in the home cleaner in 2014.

Roborock competes with Ecovas Robotics, a Chinese company led by another billionaire, Qian Dongqi, as well as iRobot, an American supplier.

Even as the coronavirus outbreak and related population controls have hurt much of its economy early this year, China remains home to the world's second-largest group of billionaires.  A busy IPO schedule in the first quarter, along with the continuing operation of its stock exchanges and financial industry, has added to its billionaire ranks even as damage from the virus that has killed more than 2,000 people persists.  The coronavirus is expected to hurt the country's smartphone industry — see related posts here and here.

–with Maggie Chen and June Li

Source

