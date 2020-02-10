China OK’s Some Factories To Open, Giving Shanghai Stock Exchange A Boost

Shanghai stocks opened higher on Monday on news that the government was allowing some companies to … [+] reopen today. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)

China has given the greenlight for some factories to start opening this week, a move that could lift sentiment just 24 hours after the “Wuhan pneumonia” death toll has surpassed that of SARS in 2003.

Foxconn has reportedly received the government’s blessing to resume operations in in the northern China city of Zhengzhou this week, Reuters reported this morning from Taipei.

Shanghai’s main stock indexes opened slightly lower, regardless. The CSI-300 was down half a percent within the first half hour of trading before rising on the high hopes that the outbreak is losing steam.

Zhengzhou is the capital city of Henan. It’s home to some 10 million people. A total of 1,073 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported there thus far, with six deaths, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

The novel coronavirus, a viral pathogen of unknown origin, has claimed the lives of 908 people as of Monday morning. There are now 40,000-plus cases, with no end in sight to the mounting death tolls and newly infected persons.

News today that China was greenlighting some factory openings suggests two things: first, Beijing is worried that the economic fallout will be more than they bargained for. They need to get back to work. Second, they believe the outbreak is being contained in Hubei province, and so re-opening factories and other businesses does not pose a public health risk. Nearly 90% of the deaths caused by the virus have occurred in Hubei, the outbreak’s epicenter.

Caixin Global reported today in Mandarin that the Novel Coronavirus Central Leadership Group had proposed a return to work in provinces far from the epicenter. This is the first time the group has called for the country to return to work since the group was created on Jan. 25.

Caixin’s English language online publication said that it was unlikely to be business-as-usual in China anytime soon.

Nearly 60% of China companies that have been closed since the Lunar New Year holiday ended last week are expected to reopen on February 14. The other 40% are either in Hubei or in areas where the virus is seen more easily spreading between local and foreign workers.

China has been working overtime to contain the virus within its borders. For the most part, they have been successful. All deaths and all incidences of the disease are either Chinese nationals abroad, or people who had traveled to Wuhan.

Infectious disease experts are worried that this new strain of coronavirus is more contagious than other types of coronaviruses, including SARS.

“The rapid acceleration of cases is of concern,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergencies program, said at a news conference last week.

